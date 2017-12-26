SALT LAKE CITY — New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the old year and look ahead to the coming one. It's also that time of year when you worry that you don't have anything fun to do on the big night. If you're still looking for the right party, look no further than this list below, as Utah puts on its finest and gets ready to boogie.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to features@deseretnews.com.

FAMILY EVENTS

New this year, The Gateway is hosting Last Hurrah presented by Comcast NBC Universal, with music from 9 p.m. to midnight, capping the night off with fireworks. Dec. 31, Gates open at 8 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (lasthurrahslc.com)

The Natural History Museum of Utah is celebrating the new year 12 hours early, giving families with little ones a chance to celebrate well before bedtime. Noon Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Feeling fishy? Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is also ringing in the new year a little early, with a party that includes family activities, prize drawings, a live broadcast with Utah radio station B98.7 and a confetti drop at noon. Noon Year's Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

If you're musically inclined or just love to sing, come celebrate the new year with local actress, singer and director Jennifer Hohl, who will be hosting Temple Square's Family Night Sing-Along with "top-notch singers" to help everyone find their notes, Family Night Sing-Along, Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Five different musical acts will help bring in the new year at Temple Square's Tabernacle, starting with Japanese drummers, Kenshin Taiko SLC, and ending with BYU's 9-man a cappella group Vocal Point. New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 30, 6 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Celebrate while you jump at Get Air this New Year's Eve, with a free slice of pizza, a DJ and jumping for three hours. Get Air New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., Get Air Trampoline Park, 5546 S. Van Winkle Expressway, Murray, $20 (801-656-0238 or getairsaltlake.com)

Midvale's Topgolf is doing it up this New Year's Eve with live entertainment, a special menu and, of course, golf. Topgolf New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Topgolf, 920 W. Jordan River Blvd., Midvale, $225-$450 (topgolf.com/us/salt-lake-city)

Learn Nordic dancing — or show off your skills — with your whole family at Salt Lake Scandi Dance's Children and Family Holiday Dance Party, Dec. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., E.W. Garbett Center, 700 N. 200 West, $5 per person or $15 per family (saltlakescandidance.org)

SKI RESORTS

Start your New Year’s Eve in the cold at Brian Head Resort with night skiing, a torchlight parade and fireworks before heading indoors for dinner (reservations only) at the Last Chair Saloon with live music starting at 9 p.m. Brian Head New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, 5 p.m., Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head, $50-$75 for general, $20 for children 12 and younger (435-677-2035 or brianhead.com/resort-events)

Hear live music and watch fireworks in the mountains at the Canyons Village's New Year's Eve party. New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks, Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m., Canyons Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free (435-649-8111 or parkcitymountain.com)

Watch a torchlight parade wind down the mountain, followed by fireworks, at Snowbird's New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., Snowbird Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, Snowbird, Little Cottonwood Canyon, free (801-933-2222 or snowbird.com)

21 AND OLDER

The Leonardo is hosting a 21 and older party with food, drink and live music. Now or Never New Year’s Eve Party and Dinner, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., The Leonardo, 209 E. 400 South, $30-$60, for ages 21 and older (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Sky Lounge wants you to bring in the new year with a beat at its party "NYE: 18 The Countdown with DJ Five," Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Sky Lounge, 149 Pierpont Ave., $35-$50 (801-883-8714 or skyslc.com)

A DJ and dance competition will be in full swing over at The Complex at its "Project X Party," Dec. 31, 8 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $10 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

The Urban Lounge will have music and dancing at its NYE 2018 Party, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $7-$10 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

