Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Friday that USU assistant head track and field coach Matt Ingebritsen was named interim head track and field coach, while assistant head cross-country coach Artie Gulden was tabbed interim head cross-country coach. They will stay in those roles through the 2018 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. Former head track and field and cross-country coach Gregg Gensel is no longer employed by the university.

Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams are coming off their best seasons in program history.

Making their first appearances in school history at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, the Utah State women placed 14th with 395 points in the 6-kilometer race at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 18. On the men’s side, the Aggies, despite having three runners go down early in the 10k race, took 27th with 603 points.

Junior Alyssa Snyder led the way for the Aggie women as she placed 25th with a time of 20:03.39 to earn All-American honors. She became the second Utah State runner on the women’s side to garner All-American honors, joining Alissa Nicodemus who placed 14th at the 1992 national championships.

As for the men, senior Dillon Maggard capped his stellar cross-country career by placing sixth with a personal-best 10k time of 29:16.20 to earn All-American accolades (given to the top-40 finishers). He is the first two-time All-American in Utah State cross-country history, as he placed 12th with a time of 30:03.09 at the 2016 national championships, which were held in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“The jobs Matt, Artie and our entire track and field (and) cross country staffs have done since early fall have been tremendous,” Hartwell said. “You have to look no further than the No. 14 and No. 27 final national rankings of our women’s and men’s cross-country teams as evidence of the success they are having. We believe this success will carry over to our upcoming track and field seasons.”

Ingebritsen is in his 14th year at Utah State. His main responsibility during that time span has been working with the throwers. He has coached 12 individual conference champions, including All-Americans Maci Bingham, Krista Larson and Lindsey Spencer.

In 2017, two of Ingebritsen’s throwers captured gold at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in David Hirschmann (shot put) and Sindri Gudmundsson (javelin). Gudmundsson’s school-record throw of 77.19 meters (253-3) shattered the all-time MW record and the Ralph Maughan Track Stadium record in that event.

Under Ingebritsen’s tutelage, Gudmundsson went on to place sixth in the finals of the men’s javelin at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Finals in Eugene, Oregon. By finishing in the top eight of the event, the native of Kopavogur, Iceland, earned first-team All-American honors, becoming the first Aggie javelin thrower to earn All-American honors in 28 years.

Ingebritsen is married to the former Abbey Elsberry.

Gulden is in his third year at Utah State. His main responsibility during that time span has been working with the distance runners. Since joining the Aggies’ staff, Gulden has coached two cross-country All-Americans in Maggard and Snyder.

At the 2017 NCAA Cross Country Regionals, which were held in Logan, four Aggies garnered all-region accolades by placing in the top 25. Maggard was the lone representative on the men’s side, while Snyder, senior Tylee Skinner and junior Kashley Carter were recognized on the women’s side.

That foursome earned all-Mountain West honors at the 2017 Mountain West Championships as well.

Maggard recorded the best finish for an Aggie at the meet as he placed third overall in the men’s 8-kilometer race, finishing in 23:54.45. His third-place finish, good for first-team all-MW honors, is the highest for USU since it joined the MW, topping his fourth-place finish in 2016.

On the women’s side, Snyder picked up first-team all-MW honors with a sixth-place finish, completing the 6-kilometer run in 20:55.40. Skinner and Carter each earned second-team all-league accolades as they finished in 10th and 13th place with times of 21:19.67 and 21:22.02, respectively.

For Carter, it was her third cross-country all-conference honor, having been on the first team last year and the second team as a freshman.

Overall, the four all-conference honors are the most for Utah State in a single season since joining the Mountain West.

Gulden and his wife, Andrea, have one son, AJ (13), and two daughters, Allie (11) and Anna (8).