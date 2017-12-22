Our team has to come to play. That's one of the things that they do, no matter who is out there.

SALT LAKE CITY — Home sweet home — at least for the Jazz. After going through a tough stretch of six road games and winning only one of them, it was refreshing for the Utah Jazz players to return home to Vivint Arena and snap a three-game losing streak to a tough Spurs team, beating San Antonio 100-89 Thursday night.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder won't take any excuses no matter the situation, whether it's a long road trip or being short-handed with both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert still out with injuries.

"Our team has to come to play," Snyder said. "That's one of the things that they do, no matter who is out there. Our guys have competed, so it is good to see us respond in a couple of situations."

The Jazz are now back on track after losing three straight games to tough road teams. Now they don't have to worry about getting on the next flight and being in and out of hotel rooms. The Jazz will get to rest up in their own homes before getting back on the court to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time Saturday night.

"It's brutal, very brutal. Especially when you're coming up short," said Rodney Hood, who scored 29 points Thursday night. "It's good to play in front of our fans, get home and sleep in our beds, stuff like that and get ready for Saturday."

The Jazz are winless against the Thunder after playing them twice in three weeks at their home court. But now OKC will come to them, and the Jazz are aiming for wins so they can get back to .500

"Any win counts. All of them count the same. It's good to get a win against a really good team, and it will be good to play against OKC again in a couple of days," Hood said.