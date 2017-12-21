The Utah Jazz returned home and picked up a hard-fought 100-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in their first game at Vivint Arena in two weeks.

Turning point: San Antonio closed within a point twice in the fourth quarter, inclduing the last time at 82-81 with 7:20 to play, but Utah responded with a 9-0 spurt, including seven points from Rodney Hood, to make it 91-81.

3 keys:

Utah had the edge at the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 24 compared to 11 of 16 for the Spurs.

While the rebounding was close — the Jazz had 41 and San Antonio 38 — Utah had an 8-1 advantage in second-chance points.

The Spurs stayed in the game by winning points in the paint, 40 to 26.

Jazz almanac:

15-18, won one

The hero: Hood scored 29 points — hitting 12 of 24 shots and three 3-pointers — and had three rebounds and a steal to pace the Jazz.

Next up: vs. Oklahoma City (16-15), Saturday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. MST

On deck: at Denver (16-15), Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m. MST