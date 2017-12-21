1 of 21
View 21 Items
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15). And Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) defend San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
UTA
100
SAS
89
Full Box Score/Player stats
Related Links

The Utah Jazz returned home and picked up a hard-fought 100-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in their first game at Vivint Arena in two weeks.

Turning point: San Antonio closed within a point twice in the fourth quarter, inclduing the last time at 82-81 with 7:20 to play, but Utah responded with a 9-0 spurt, including seven points from Rodney Hood, to make it 91-81.

3 keys:

  • Utah had the edge at the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 24 compared to 11 of 16 for the Spurs.
  • While the rebounding was close — the Jazz had 41 and San Antonio 38 — Utah had an 8-1 advantage in second-chance points.
  • The Spurs stayed in the game by winning points in the paint, 40 to 26.
Jazz almanac: 15-18, won one

The hero: Hood scored 29 points — hitting 12 of 24 shots and three 3-pointers — and had three rebounds and a steal to pace the Jazz.

Next up: vs. Oklahoma City (16-15), Saturday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. MST

On deck: at Denver (16-15), Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m. MST

Deseret News