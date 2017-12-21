When he comes in, he brings a big spark and it’s awesome. It helps us come together and start going.

PROVO — Forward Payton Dastrup continues to provide BYU with a big lift off the bench.

Dastrup scored a career-high 14 points, and made 5 of 5 shots from the field, in the Cougars’ 85-71 victory over Idaho State Thursday night at the Marriott Center.

The Bengals led 19-18 when Dastrup made an immediate impact midway through the first half.

Picking up where he left off during the Utah game, Dastrup drilled the Cougars’ first 3-pointer, then scored another bucket on a strong drive.

Moments later, he assisted on an Elijah Bryant 3-pointer and then recorded a resounding dunk as part of a 14-4 BYU run that put the Cougars ahead 32-23.

Dastrup finished the half with seven points in six minutes in the first half.

“Payton is the funniest and most outgoing guy, and it shows on the court as well,” said guard Zac Seljaas. “He comes in and he’s happy and ready to go and so energetic. That’s brought a lot of energy to our team as well. When he comes in, he brings a big spark and it’s awesome. It helps us come together and start going.”

In the second half, Dastrup scored seven more points, and he finished with four rebounds. He ended up logging 14 minutes of play Thursday.

BYU coach Dave Rose likes what Dastrup is giving his team defensively, too.

“Payton is really developing in the post,” he said. “Defensively is where he really continues to grow. We played a lot of zone with him in there tonight, which he’s really effective in naturally. He’s proven that he’s a guy that can step in and really help this team, which is a great thing as you continue to play and lose guys to injury to watch other guys step up. Hopefully when you get the whole package back that you’ve got a group of guys that can handle the nine-week stretch (in league play).”

Dastrup scored his previous season-high in last Saturday’s 77-65 win over Utah.

The Cougars have needed his production, considering that three other post players — Ryan Andrus, Dalton Nixon and Braiden Shaw — have been sidelined with injuries.