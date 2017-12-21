SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday afternoon, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was declared questionable for the team's game Thursday night at Vivint Arena against the San Antonio Spurs, thanks to the contusion in his right big toe that kept him out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before the game, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said Mitchell will miss the game. It will be the second straight contest the rookie will be out because of the toe injury.

Mitchell is Utah's leading scorer at 17.7 points per game. Rodney Hood is just behind him with a 17.6 mark.