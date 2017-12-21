I knew Kalani (Sitake) always wanted me and the new offensive coordinator does, too.

DRAPER — A day after the official start of the early signing period, Corner Canyon quarterback Zach Wilson signed his National Letter of Intent to play for BYU.

The dual-threat quarterback signed his letter of intent at his home in front of family and friends on Thursday night, choosing the BYU cap over Boise State, Cal and Oregon State. He acknowledged that staying close to home and playing in front of family and friends was a big determining factor.

Corner Canyon QB Zach Wilson just announced his commitment to BYU at his home surrounded by family and friends. #DNPreps pic.twitter.com/Rfism7jQXi — James Edward (@DNewsPreps) December 22, 2017

Wilson verbally committed to Boise State this summer, but de-committed earlier this month to pursue other options.

“Coming close to signing day I got some other opportunities, you got to do what’s best for you and a lot of people are going to be upset about that. I’m sure a lot of you saw that on Twitter, I was just getting killed by some Boise State fans, but you’ve got to put that all aside and find what’s best for you. I think BYU offers a little bit of everything,” said Wilson.

Wilson graduated early from Corner Canyon and will enroll at BYU on Jan. 8.

“It will be nice coming in early, you get a nice intro to school and to football and getting used to everything. It’s open to everybody, a new offense, a bunch of guys are hurt. There’s an open opportunity for everyone,” said Wilson.

Wilson, whose dad played for the University of Utah, acknowledged that BYU’s signing of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes played a big part in his late commitment switch.

“I knew Kalani (Sitake) always wanted me and the new offensive coordinator does, too,” said Wilson.

Wilson helped lead Corner Canyon to an 11-1 record this season and an appearance in the 5A semifinals. He missed two games in October with a left ankle injury, but still finished the season with 2,976 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 719 yards and eight TDs.

In the four games after returning from injury, Wilson was reduced to being a one-dimensional quarterback as he only rushed for 61 yards and one TD over that stretch. After the 34-33 semifinal loss to Skyridge, Wilson said he played the championship game at about 60 percent healthy.

“It’s too bad I got hurt, but as a team we did some really great things. We set the stage for this program for a long time. Won a lot of games. There’s some great talent coming up, that’s kind of where the stage is set,” said Wilson.

Wilson was named a Deseret News second team all-stater in 5A earlier this month.