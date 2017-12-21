In light of the recent announcement regarding censorship in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I strongly encourage others to voice their disapproval of this attack on American values. America is founded upon checks and balances, which allows for fair representation from all sides of the argument, much like our judiciary system. This censorship of essential word choice ­— a strategy used to make language more palatable for Republican lawmakers ­— is an egregious abuse of power, aimed at stifling America’s tremendous scientific progress.

The CDC has an ethical obligation to provide evidence-based, scientific information to the American citizens and the global community. To restrict their essential freedom of speech will not only disadvantage American citizens, it will drastically stunt our global standing within the scientific community, a position we have previously been near the top of. The CDC is an essential component of our daily lives, and censoring them is aimed at nothing more than for cheating in public policy decisions.

I understand that the CDC is at the heart of many divisive and affective issues contained within the United States. Like our judiciary system, fair and equal representation must remain at the core of policy development, and to censor one half of the argument is a cheap and underhanded method of cheating the American people out of their rights to scientific information and fair representation. Please do not allow the president of the United States to censor our right to necessary scientific information and free speech.

Joe Borman

Murray