MUSIC/DANCE

Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Christmas, Dec. 22-23, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10-$12 (scera.org)

"'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' in Concert," Dec. 22-23, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$74 (artsaltlake.org)

"Light Up Christmas," Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $8 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Kurt Bestor, Dec. 22-23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 24-25, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $34-$50 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"Mannheim Streamroller Christmas by Chip Davis," Dec. 22-23, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$57.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Christmas Carol Service, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free, tickets required (801-994-4663 or utmcs.org)

Gabriel Sanchez: "The Prince Experience," Dec. 26-28, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $34-$50 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

CJ Drisdom Motown Quintet, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Jim Brickman: "A Joyful Christmas," Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $45-$100 (artsaltlake.org)

Christmas Concerts on Temple Square, Dec. 22-23, noon-9 p.m., various locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

“ReduxNut-Cracker,” Odyssey Dance Theatre, Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, 2 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $25.50-$45.50 (tickets.utah.edu)

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” through Dec. 30, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $19-$97 (801-869-6920 or balletwest.org)

GETTING OUT

Candlelight Christmas, Dec. 22-23, 5-9 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., $5 (thisistheplace.org)

Christmas in the Canyon, Dec. 22-23, dusk-9 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, free, other activities $2-$7 (tuacahn.org)

Lighted Christmas Cruise on the Provo River, Dec. 22-23, 6:30-10 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $8 (801-373-8897 or clasropes.com)

Choreographed Light Show, through Dec. 25, 5 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. Constitution Blvd., West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Elf Displays and Lights, through Dec. 26, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

Children and Family Holiday Dance Party, Dec. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., E.W. Garbett Center, 700 N. 200 West, $5 per person or $15 per family (saltlakescandidance.org)

Christmas in Color, through Dec. 30, Friday-Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m., closed Sunday, Provo Towne Centre, 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo, and Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan, $25 per vehicle Monday-Thursday; $30 per vehicle, Friday-Saturday, weekend pricing Dec. 18-Dec. 23, purchase tickets online (christmasincolor.net)

Luminaria, through Dec. 30, excluding Sundays, 5-9 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $17-$20 for adults, $12-$15 for adult member, $13-$15 for children, $10-$12 for child member (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Zoo Lights, Friday, Saturday and Monday, through Dec. 30, closed Christmas Day, 6-8 p.m., Willow Park Zoo, 419 W. 700 South, Logan, $4 (zootah.org)

Capitol Christmas Tree, through Dec. 31, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, free (utahstatecapitol.utah.gov)

Fantasy at the Bay, through Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m., closed Christmas Day, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, $12 per vehicle Monday-Thursday, $15 per vehicle Friday-Saturday (willardbay.utah.gov)

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for seniors, $6.95 for children ages 3-12 (hoglezoo.org)

Pond Town Christmas, through Jan. 1, 2018, 5:30-11 p.m., 300 W. Main, Salem, free (salemcity.org)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, through Jan. 1, 2018, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per large passenger van or vehicle towing a trailer ($22 per trailer), $30 per bus (spanishfork.org)

Layton Holiday Lights Display, through Jan. 1, 2018, dusk-11 p.m., Layton City Commons Park, 155 Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-336-3900 or playindavis.com)

Ogden’s Christmas Village, through Jan. 1, 2018, 5 p.m.-midnight, Ogden Municipal Gardens, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (visitogden.com)

Lights at Temple Square, through Jan. 2, 2018, dusk-10 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

“Christmas in the Wizarding World,” through Jan. 31, 2018, times vary, The Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State, Sandy, free (shopsatsouthtown.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 2018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

THEATER

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22-23, 11 a.m., 2, 5 and 8 p.m., Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22-23, 2, 5 and 8 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Annie,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, 2 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $6-$12 for seniors and military, $7-$10 for children ages 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“A Fairly Potter Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, 2 and 7 p.m., Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Murray, $15-$36.50 (forgottencarols.com)

“Plaid Tidings,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, seniors and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for adults, $11-$13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Star Ward Christmas,” Dec. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Christmas Vacation: The Polarized Express,” through Dec. 30, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $28.95 for adults, $14.95-$18.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” through Dec. 30, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$39 (tuacahn.org)

“Plaid Tidings,” through Dec. 30, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 30, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Aida,” through Jan. 20, 2018, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $39 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"A Ballerina's Tale," Dec. 23, 3 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (slcpl.org)

"The Box Trolls," Dec. 26, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Dead Poets Society," Dec. 28, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time,” Dec. 27, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

"A Dog's Purpose," Dec. 26, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"Ferdinand the Bull," Dec. 28, 2 p.m., Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Holiday Inn," Dec. 27, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcpl.org)

"Inside Out," Dec. 28, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"It's a Wonderful Life," Dec. 23, 12:30 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org); and Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and Dec. 25, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Muppet Christmas Carol," Dec. 22, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Newsies," Dec. 27, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Nightmare Before Christmas," Dec. 27, 6 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"The Polar Express," Dec. 22-28, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.25-$2.25 (cinemark.com)

“The Room,” Dec. 22-23, 11 p.m.; Dec. 24, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"The Sound of Music," Dec. 28, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"While You Were Sleeping," Dec. 28, 6 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, Jeremy Pugh, author of "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die," Dec. 23, 2 p.m. (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Gallery MAR, 436 Main St., Park City, "Winter," by Rebecca Kinkead and sculptures by Jamie Brunes; on display Dec. 29-Jan. 15, 2018

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Father/Artist,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2018 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Meditations on Ennui,” by Virginia Johnson, through Jan. 11, 2018 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, 10th Anniversary Show, through Jan. 13, 2018 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “24: Is This Lesly?” by Lesly Abolos-Ambriz, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Current,” Pacific Island art by various artists, through Feb. 9, 2018 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15, 2018 (801-240-3310)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Community,” by Amelia Davis, Michael Klekas, Candice Rigtrup, Kristen Packard, Jamie Workman, Adelaide Ryder and Emma Ryder, through Jan. 19, 2018 (801-893-2404)

Fringe Gallery, 345 W. Pierpont Ave., “Swen of the Wirble,” by Banyan Fierer and Christo Allegra, through Dec. 20 (385-202-7511)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, SLCC South City Campus, 1575 S. State, Faculty Art Show, through Jan. 10, 2018 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, through Dec. 23 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Pre-Ten-Tious,” by Benjamin Wiemeyer and Trevor Muhler, through Dec. 31 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Celebrating Phyllis Horne,” by Phyllis Horne, and “Ballet to Tango: Exploring the Art of Dance,” by Karen Horne, through Dec. 23 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Doublespeak,” by Jerry Hardesty, through Dec. 29 (801-594-8680)

The Macaroni Gallery, 244 S. 500 West, art by Bill Stockdale, Marguerite H. Roberts, Mick Lownds and Kathy Rodman, through January 2018 (801-554-8170)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, Holiday Exhibit, through Jan. 13, 2018 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 12, 2018 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, Statewide Annual Art Show, by Utah artists, through Jan. 12, 2018 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ex Libris,” bookplates from special collections, through Jan. 14, 2018; “I Would Rather Wear a Cape,” by Drew Grella; “Alien Matters,” by Kristina Lenzi; and “Morning Walk,” by David N. LeCheminant, through Jan. 5, 2018 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame Exhibit, through April 28, 2018 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018; and “Dark Sun,” by Anna Betbeze, and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard, through Jan. 14, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Go West: Art of the American Frontier,” art from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through March 11, 2018, $18.95 for adults, $15.95 for youths ages 6-18 and seniors, free for members, U. students and staff; “Ascension,” by Casey Parkinson, through Jan. 6, 2018; “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias, through Jan. 28, 2018; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jo Campbell, through Dec. 23 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “Ode to Light,” by various artists, through Jan. 13, 2018 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018; and “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19, 2018 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Destination Unknown,” by Jean Richardson; “Second Nature,” by Sarah Malakoff; and “Signaling Techniques,” by Kelly Sears, through Jan. 26, 2018 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Flow,” by David Habben, through Jan. 7, 2018 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Cherilyn Fisher, through Dec. 31 (801-298-0290)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Mt. Logan Winter,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Feb. 28, 2018 (435-752-0211)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, "Fall Salon," by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Summit County Traveling Art Exhibit and art by Heather Stamenov, through Feb. 25, 2018 (801-615-5600)

Park City Museum, 528 Main, Park City, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Jan. 15, 2018 (435-649-7457)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Rarely Seen,” a National Geographic exhibit, through Dec. 29 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” miniature show, by various artists, through Dec. 21 (southernutahart guild.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Spiritual and Religious Youth Arts Competition,” through Jan. 6, 2018; 32nd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, through Jan. 10, 2018, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, “The Metamorphosis of a Hive: The Exploration of Cultural Change,” by artists from The Boxcar Studio and Gallery Community, through March 3, 2018 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, handmade clay tree ornaments for families, Dec. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.; "Wake and Draw the Figure," Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Ceramic snowman sculptures for families, Dec. 28, 1-2 p.m.; "Night Figure Sketch Session," Dec. 28, 6-9 p.m.; and Arctic animal sculpture for families, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-noon, prices vary (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Photos with Santa, Dec. 23, 1-3 p.m., Double D’s Tree Service, 1880 Skyline Drive, South Ogden, free (doubledstreeservice.com)

Kwanzaa Celebration, Dec. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under age 2 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $26 for adults, $16 for children (saltlakeactingcompany.org)

Noon Year's Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” through Jan. 6, 2018, Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Tales with Tails,” Dec. 23, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, photo booth and hot cocoa for teens, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “Muppet Christmas Carol,” Dec. 22, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Harry Potter Christmas, Dec. 26; bingo, Dec. 28, 2 p.m.; stuffed animal sleepover drop-off, Dec. 29, all day; stuffed animal sleepover pickup, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, "Santa Eggbert with Mad Science," Dec. 27, 11 a.m.; DrumBus, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, a free screening of "Nightmare Before Christmas," Dec. 27, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, craft for kids, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, a free screening of "Ferdinand the Bull," Dec. 28, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, DrumBus, Dec. 28, 5 and 8 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, a free screening of "White Christmas" for teens, Dec. 28, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Alamexo, 268 S. State, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to a news release. The restaurant will reopen Jan. 2, 2018. Call 801-779-4747 or visit alamexo.com for more information.

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve. Chef and owner Matt Lake will offer an all-day menu with specials including mollete con chorizo y huevos and queso fundido con langosta, according to a news release. Call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexocantina.com for more information.

Caffè Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will be closed Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and will offer regular menu items. Caffe Niche will serve brunch on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The restaurant will open later that day from 5-9 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s four-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu will include specialty cheeses and crackers, along with entree options of a cheesesteak game burger, pecan-crusted fish sticks or honey Sriracha airline chicken as well as a choice of iceberg wedge salad or baked potato bisque and a section of desserts. The cost is $45 for the New Year’s Eve dinner. The restaurant will be open for brunch on New Year’s day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and closed for dinner. Reservations are required for the New Year’s Eve dinner celebration. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for details.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, will be closed Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve from 4-8 p.m. and New Year’s Day starting at 5 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Chef Alan Brines will feature holiday specials, including a four-course menu available from 4-10 p.m. Diners can choose from branzino, lobster tail, prime rib, pan-roasted sea scallops or roasted cauliflower for the main course. Other course options include crab cakes, clam chowder, choice of salad and dessert. The cost for the dinner is $70. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more details.

Grubhub, an online/mobile food-ordering company, recently partnered with The Cheesecake Factory to deliver menu items in 18 states, including Utah, according to a news release. The Cheesecake Factory has two locations in Utah — one in Salt Lake City and another location at the Fashion Place shopping mall in Murray. According to grubhub.com, there is a minimum order of $10 and a $2.99 delivery fee. Visit grubhub.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will be closed Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve with the regular brunch menu available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and closed that evening. Chef Efren Benitez will offer a four-course menu for New Year’s Eve. The menu will include options of ahi bruschetta, grilled vegetables, roasted beet and mandarin orange salad, shrimp bisque, lobster bucatini, beef tenderloin and herb-crusted chicken breast. The dinner will also include a choice of dessert. The cost is $45. Reservations are highly suggested. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Red Lobster, with locations across the country, recently announced a new menu. The new menu introduces a variety of new dishes and flavors, according to a news release. Some new offerings include Yucatan shrimp, petite red lobster roll and loaded seaside fries. Visit redlobster.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc will offer a special four-course dinner that will be served from 5-10 p.m. that day, according to a news release. Menu items include wild game carpaccio, wagyu beef, kurobuta pork polpette or grilled oysters, a choice of salad, entree/pasta and a dessert. The cost for the holiday meal is $75. Reservations by phone only. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Slapfish, with locations in Lehi and Sandy, will open a new location in Park City this month, according to a news release. A grand opening will be Dec. 29 and 30. The first 100 customers on Dec. 29 will receive a free lobster roll. On Dec. 30, the first 100 customers will receive a free lobster taquito. This will be the third store in Utah for the seafood chain. The restaurant will be located at 6622 N. Landmark Drive in Park City and will be open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Call 801-277-1011 or visit slapfishrestaurant.com for more details.

Thai Garden Bistro, 868 E. 900 South, will be open the following hours during the holiday: Dec. 24, noon-7 p.m.; Dec. 25, noon-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 31, 4-9 p.m.; and Jan. 1, 4-9 p.m. Call 801-355-8899 or visit thaigardenslc.com for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Mamma Mia!” Jan. 5, 2018, noon-5 p.m., according to a news release. Auditions for members of the Actors’ Equity Association will be noon-1 p.m. Open auditions will be 1-5 p.m. Callbacks will be Saturday, Jan. 6. Auditioners should come prepared to sing 16 bars from the show in the style of the musical. A headshot and resume are recommended. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time starting Dec. 29 in room 325 at the Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Rehearsal dates will be April 16-May 11, 2018, with performance dates May 11-26. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Repertory Dance Theatre will host Winterdance 2018 on Jan. 2-4, 2018, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South. Registration is now open and the cost is $150. Schedules include modern dance technique, improvisation, conditioning, ballet technique, repertory and hip hop, according to rdtutah.org. Workshop students will have the opportunity to audition for RDT. Auditioners should come prepared to show a solo. Visit rdtutah.org/workshop_winterdance for more information.

