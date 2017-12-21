SALT LAKE CITY — This is the last weekend before Christmas, which means it's time to purchase and wrap up those last-minute gifts. It also means that pretty much everything on this Your Weekend list is Christmas-related. If you have time to spare, check out some of the festive events this weekend has in store.

Utah Symphony presents "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"

Well, maybe not everything this weekend is Christmas-related. Muggles in the Beehive State can watch Harry and Ron’s crash landing in the Whomping Willow and see the beloved house elf Dobby come to life as the Utah Symphony performs John Williams’ soundtrack live to the second film in the Harry Potter saga. “Chamber of Secrets” will play on the big screen at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Dec. 22-23, 7 p.m., $29-$74 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

"The Forgotten Carols"

Michael McLean, creator of "The Forgotten Carols,” first performed the musical in 1991 as a one-man show. Now, more than 25 years later, he performs the same musical with a full cast, a choir and an expansive set. McLean finished writing the musical just a few months before performing it for the first time.

“In December of 1990, I was sitting at my piano,” he told the Deseret News. “I was noodling around, playing some notes, and then I heard myself sing … ‘I am a man forgotten. No one recalls my name, and thousands of years will fail to fully erase my shame.’”

Those words would become the lyrics of the first forgotten carol, and McLean would proceed to write and tell the perspectives of other characters in the Nativity story. The musical will be at Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 23, 2 and 7 p.m., $15-$36.50 (forgottencarols.com).

Candlelight Christmas

It’s your last chance to get in the Christmas spirit — pioneer style. Candlelight Christmas is coming to an end this weekend, so bundle up and take your family to This Is the Place Heritage Park, filled with Heritage Village carolers, decorated historic homes and pioneer cabins and a live Nativity scene, Dec. 22-23, 5-9 p.m., 2601 Sunnyside Ave., $5 (thisistheplace.org).

Mannheim Steamroller

It’s been more than 30 years since Mannheim Steamroller released its first holiday album, “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.” The group has since become a holiday staple, and founder Chip Davis is bringing his classical/rock Christmas music hybrid to the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Dec. 22-23, 8 p.m., $25-$57.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Christmas movie screenings

If you’re wanting to see a film more Christmasy than “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” there’s no need to worry. Several places throughout Utah are offering free — or really cheap — screenings of Christmas classics this weekend.

• "The Muppet Christmas Carol"

Dec. 22: 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

• "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Dec. 22: 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

• "The Polar Express"

Dec. 22-28: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.25-$2.25 (cinemark.com)

• "It's a Wonderful Life"

Dec. 23: 12:30 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Dec. 24: 4 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Dec. 25: 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

• "Holiday Inn"

Dec. 27: 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcpl.org)

• "The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Dec. 27, 6 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

