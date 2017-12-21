AMMON IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 11, 2017) President — Christopher Michael Kunz, 39, trust and wealth advisor, Bank of Idaho; succeeding F. Dennis Stevens; wife, Charity Lynn Price Kunz. Counselors — Robert Ursel Hale, 54, director of IT, Eastern Idaho Medical Center; wife, Lisa J. Hale. Phil Winger Simpson, 58, CEO, Taylor and Sons; wife, Trudi Kaye Tueller Simpson.

BILLINGS MONTANA STAKE: (Nov. 11, 2017) President — Dale Wardell, 50, chiropractor; succeeding Spencer E. Zaugg; wife, Danielle Rae Anderson. Counselors — Scott Edward Sears, 45, physician; wife, Robin Lyne Coalwell Sears. Daniel Wadley Wells, 45, general contractor; wife Julane Worthington Wells.

BRIGHTON COLORADO STAKE: (Nov. 11, 2017) President — Jeremy Scott Leavitt, 46, director, IHS Markit; succeeding Rex A Johnson; wife, Tamara Jo Brennan Leavitt. Counselors — Joel Clare Barrow, 41, hearing instrument specialist; wife, Lisa Cottle Barrow. Ian Scott Gagon, 45, insurance agent, Allstate; wife, Cassandra Joy Agnew Gagon.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS UTAH WASATCH STAKE: (Nov. 11, 2017) President — Stephen Seaton Haslam, 59, dentist; succeeding J. Ray Hicken; wife, Susan Ludwig Haslam. Counselors — Jay Samuel Fisher, 43, business development director, Yesco; wife, Michelle Bourgeois Fisher. Richard Ephraim Frankauser, 54, contract consultant; wife, Suzanne Braby Fankhauser.

IDAHO FALLS WEST STAKE: (Nov. 11, 2017) President — Steven George Zollinger, 61, employer relations manager, BYU Idaho; succeeding Nathan D. Jacobson; wife, Geri Anne Monson Zollinger. Counselors — Paul Corbett Chambers, 51, social worker, University of Utah; wife, Andrea Gubler Chambers. Michael Preston Dunbar, 42, international HR director, Melaleuca, Inc.; wife, Meggan Marie Ferry Dunbar.

LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY STAKE: (Nov. 5, 2017) President — Jonathan D. Nelson, 50, tech manager, GE Appliances; succeeding Kirk M. Chadwick; wife, Lori Ann Vernon Nelson. Counselors — Brian Spencer Shumway, 42, professor; wife, Rebekah June Sawaya Shumway. Roger Lee Cude, 56, HR executive, Humana Inc.; wife, Kathryn Lee Markle Cude.

