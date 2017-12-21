LM Otero, AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyle Collinsworth dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Related Links

If Kyle Collinsworth had a weakness during his stellar BYU career, it was his outside shooting. Though he was Mr. Versatile and established a new NCAA triple-double record, the guard only hit 28 percent of his 3-point shots over four seasons.

It only made sense, then, that Collinsworth’s first points in the NBA came from behind the arc on a smooth-looking shot from deep.

That unforgettable moment happened Wednesday night when Collinsworth made his NBA debut a day after signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Collinsworth hit his shot — giving him a chance to say he's never missed from 3-point range in his NBA career — and got a fun shout-out from the Dallas play-by-play announcer. Mark Followill's call of the play went like this:

“Collinsworth with a rainbow three to open his account in the NBA!”

Collinsworth got 13 minutes of NBA action in the Mavericks’ 110-93 home win over Detroit. He missed his only other shot — from inside the arc — and grabbed one rebound and made one steal with a turnover in his first appearance.

The former WCC player of the year got a nice compliment from his new coach.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols also enjoyed his moment.

Late Monday night, Collinsworth found out he was being given a shot in the NBA — a revelation that happened in a phone call with Texas Legends coach Bob MacKinnon while he was watching, of all things, "Hawaii Five-O" on Netflix.

Collinsworth, a Provo native who went undrafted in 2016 following his BYU career, played for Dallas in the summer league and has impressed with his performance in the G-League with the Legends. The 6-foot-6 athlete has averaged 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with the Mavs' affiliate the past two seasons.

"I think what I did well in college I did at the G-League level and improved my 3-point shooting," Collinsworth said. "Everything I was told to improve, I did. I'll continue to improve."

Dallas waived Antonius Cleveland and former Jazz center Jeff Withey at the same time as signing Collinsworth to the new two-way deal that allows him to play with the NBA and G-League teams without taking up a roster spot.

"He was a guy we were considering in the last several weeks, along with Cleveland," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Collinsworth. "We decided to look at Cleveland first."

Jody Genessy
Jody Genessy Jody is a sports writer who covers the Utah Jazz for the Deseret News.