If Kyle Collinsworth had a weakness during his stellar BYU career, it was his outside shooting. Though he was Mr. Versatile and established a new NCAA triple-double record, the guard only hit 28 percent of his 3-point shots over four seasons.

It only made sense, then, that Collinsworth’s first points in the NBA came from behind the arc on a smooth-looking shot from deep.

That unforgettable moment happened Wednesday night when Collinsworth made his NBA debut a day after signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Unreal feeling to play in my first NBA game with the team I grew up watching! #dreambig #newchapter pic.twitter.com/a9WPzr5jNL — Kyle Collinsworth (@bigrussia5) December 21, 2017

Collinsworth hit his shot — giving him a chance to say he's never missed from 3-point range in his NBA career — and got a fun shout-out from the Dallas play-by-play announcer. Mark Followill's call of the play went like this:

“Collinsworth with a rainbow three to open his account in the NBA!”

Collinsworth got 13 minutes of NBA action in the Mavericks’ 110-93 home win over Detroit. He missed his only other shot — from inside the arc — and grabbed one rebound and made one steal with a turnover in his first appearance.

The former WCC player of the year got a nice compliment from his new coach.

Carlisle on Kyle Collinsworth: "He's going to help us. He's a guy that belongs in an NBA game....He can make plays." — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) December 21, 2017

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols also enjoyed his moment.

Late Monday night, Collinsworth found out he was being given a shot in the NBA — a revelation that happened in a phone call with Texas Legends coach Bob MacKinnon while he was watching, of all things, "Hawaii Five-O" on Netflix.

Collinsworth, a Provo native who went undrafted in 2016 following his BYU career, played for Dallas in the summer league and has impressed with his performance in the G-League with the Legends. The 6-foot-6 athlete has averaged 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with the Mavs' affiliate the past two seasons.

"I think what I did well in college I did at the G-League level and improved my 3-point shooting," Collinsworth said. "Everything I was told to improve, I did. I'll continue to improve."

Dallas waived Antonius Cleveland and former Jazz center Jeff Withey at the same time as signing Collinsworth to the new two-way deal that allows him to play with the NBA and G-League teams without taking up a roster spot.

"He was a guy we were considering in the last several weeks, along with Cleveland," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Collinsworth. "We decided to look at Cleveland first."