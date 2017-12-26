“On the same page” is a series featuring Utah book clubs and will run every other week.

SALT LAKE CITY — Ina Gold’s book club, which meets in members’ homes from Ogden to Centerville, knew it had to change its title after the group read and loved Sandra Dallas’ “The Persian Pickle Club.”

“Because the book was all about friendships and the loyalty of friends to each other through good and bad, we felt it represented how we felt about our friendship for each member of our group and voted to name ourselves after the book,” Gold said.

Deseret News: How did this book group start?

Ina Gold: Our book club started in the late ’80s when a group of friends thought it would be fun to get together once a month and share “good reads.” Early on, we had about 12 members, but that has grown to 21 members.

DN: What kind of books does your club read?

IG: We read all kinds of books — cookbooks (with demonstrations given), novels, church books, autobiographies, biographies, historical novels, children’s literature authors and books, etc. … The member giving the review chooses the book they wish to report on a month in advance, giving the other members time to read the book if they so wish before the review and discussion.

DN: What have you learned or gained from being involved in this book group?

IG: We all began as book lovers, but the diversity of interests of our members has helped us all broaden our perspectives and knowledge to a much larger degree. Sometimes a person finishes a book and yearns to find the next wonderful book to read. There is never a want of good books to read in our club because of the recommendations each member shares with the group. Most of all, over the years, we have all grown very close. We are there for one another, no matter what trials one faces. Our group is exceptional and one in which we all feel a special bond and loyalty to each other. First and foremost is our treasured friendships shared. The books, as wonderful as they are, are secondary.