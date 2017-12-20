SALT LAKE CITY — It didn’t take long for the Utah Utes to land a big one in the early signing period Wednesday. The first national letter of intent they received was from highly coveted quarterback Jack Tuttle of Mission Hills High in San Marcos, California. It arrived at 8:37 a.m.

Considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, Tuttle was the San Diego Section Player of the Year after passing for 3,171 yards and 41 touchdowns. The pro-style quarterback, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds, completed 205 of 295 passes (69 percent) and was intercepted just four times while leading Mission Hills to the San Diego Section Open Division championship game.

Unable to discuss specifics on Tuesday, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham joked to reporters that he “might commit hara-kiri if we don’t” sign a quarterback in a not-so-subtle reference to Tuttle.

It’s a GREAT day to be a Ute! @jacktuttle14 welcome (officially) to the Family! #LightTheU pic.twitter.com/XPdeZC1bbR — Fred Whittingham Jr. (@FWhittinghamJr) December 20, 2017

Recruiting expert Dan Sorensen, publisher of UteZone.com, said it was a huge deal for Utah to sign Tuttle. The news is big on a variety of fronts.

“He is the highest-rated quarterback that the University of Utah has ever signed,” said Sorensen, who noted that Tuttle was an Elite 11 participant and performed well at the camp.

Sorensen noted that schools like Alabama, LSU and USC showed interest in Tuttle and offered him scholarships, despite his early verbal commitment to the Utes.

“All of this happened after he committed to Utah and he held true to that commitment and said no to some of the biggest programs in the entire country who absolutely wanted him,” Sorensen explained. “That says a lot about the kid.”

Sorensen added that Tuttle really believes in the future of the Utah football program.

“To have someone that talented at that position, in that high profile of a position, is really critical for the future, especially, of the Utah offense,” Sorensen said.

Tuttle, who won the 2017 Silver Pigskin Award as the most outstanding high school football player in San Diego County, finished his three-year prep career with 7,179 yards passing and 69 touchdowns.

Utah received two other signed letters early Wednesday.

The Utes secured the services of offensive lineman Braeden E. Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 284-pound first-team all-district honoree out of Hebron High in Carrollton, Texas. They also signed Bryant Pirtle, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound linebacker from Louisville, Kentucky. As a high school junior and senior, Pirtle racked up 148 tackles and 43 sacks while helping DeSales High win back-to-back state championships. At Pima Community College in Arizona, Pirtle netted 101 tackles and eight sacks over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

This story will be updated.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer