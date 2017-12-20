Jimmer Fredette is no longer the leading scorer in Glens Falls High School history.

The former BYU star seems just fine with that fact, too.

Joseph Girard III, a multi-sport junior athlete who's already received a basketball scholarship offer from BYU, broke The Jimmer's school scoring record of 2,404 points on Tuesday night.

"That is something I’ll remember forever," Girard told the Glens Falls Post-Star of breaking the record of his hoops hero.

Something else he'll always remember, no doubt, is getting a personalized response from the player whose record he is set to obliterate.

Fredette sent a tweet from China, where he's tearing it up in the CBA, to celebrate with Girard. The former NCAA player of the year also recorded a video message that was played at the game.

Congrats @JG3_____ for breaking my record tonight! You have worked extremely hard for it. But don’t stop now. So much more to accomplish! #gfnation #purescorer — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) December 20, 2017

Appreciate it Jimmer ! Still have a long way to get to be the player you were and are ! Thanks again and keep doing your thing in China ! @jimmerfredette #Jimmermania https://t.co/MROxZuNmqd — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) December 20, 2017

Girard, also a standout quarterback, nearly leapfrogged Fredette in Glen Falls' previous game, but his school-record 60-point effort left him one point shy of the mark set in 2007. It didn't take long for JG3 to break the record in the ensuing game as he hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes.

There it is. Joseph Girard III is now Glens Falls all-time leading scorer. Up next, Section II’s scoring record of 2,682 held by Kobe Lufkin. pic.twitter.com/rPHCG1pmor — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) December 20, 2017

Girard finished right about at his season average with 46 points. He hit seven triples in the game, but his desperation three-quarters-court attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer in a 74-73 loss to Scotia-Glenville (N.Y.).

That outcome "spoiled" the record-setting achievement, he admitted, telling his local paper, "I can’t be that excited about it because of the loss."

.@JG3_____ broke the @GFSDathletics boys basketball scoring record last night - held by NCAA darling @jimmerfredette. But for the junior, it's not all about the points.

Check out the game highlights: https://t.co/sSXLTMI379 pic.twitter.com/7MFNpCoPoc — Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) December 20, 2017

Girard now ranks No. 15 on New York's all-time scoring list with 2,449 points. The sharpshooter is on track to break NBA player Lance Stephenson's state record of 2,946 points (Brooklyn's Lincoln High). Fredette remains No. 18 a decade after his prep playing days.

"Any time you break someone's record who played in the NBA and has got the name Jimmer Fredette, obviously you're going to be pretty excited about it," Girard said in a TV interview.

Girard was disappointed that his team suffered its first loss after an opponent hit two free throws with a second left following his miss on the front end of a one-and-one situation.

"Scoring points is just part of the game. Winning games is definitely the other part of it, and we didn't do that tonight," Girard said. "It's clearly on my shoulders. It's definitely something to be proud of — breaking that record. It's an accomplishment that I will put in the back of my books, but we've got to start winning some more games."

BYU isn't the only school to have extended an offer to Girard. His first one came from Davidson when he was in the eighth grade. Tulane has offered him a chance to play both basketball and football on scholarship.

So far, 16 schools have given the 6-foot-1 guard an offer, while programs like Stanford, Notre Dame, Michigan, Syracuse, Louisville and Ohio State continue to show interest, according to the Post-Star.

It might not mean anything, but BYU was not even mentioned in the Post-Star article about Girard's college choices. He has expressed interest in the Cougars in the past and watched BYU play in Brooklyn this season.

Blessed to receive an Offer from BYU! 👀 #GoCougars 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZuFftgaK2O — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) June 15, 2017

"This has all been unbelievable," Girard said. "Getting a Division I scholarship offer as an eighth grader is something you don’t really hear of. But I have to keep working hard to achieve my dreams and goals."

