PROVO — The first-ever early signing period for BYU produced a quarterback and a bunch of offensive linemen Wednesday morning.

Stacy Conner, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound QB from Wylie, Texas, was among the first to send in his national letter of intent.

Also among the recruiting class are four tall and big O-linemen — Harris LaChance (6-8, 275) from Herriman High; Tysen Lewis (6-5, 270) from Weber High; Jacob Smith (6-6, 305) from Farmington, Minnesota; and Campbell Barrington (6-6, 280) from Spokane, Washington.

That should bring a smile to the face of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, a longtime offensive line coach.

Tight end Ben Tuipulotu, a 6-4, 200-pounder from Fort Mill, South Carolina, and linebackers Isaac Matua, a 6-3, 205-pounder from Kearns High, and Oliver Nasilai, a 6-2, 245-pounder from Jessieville, Arkansas, also signed Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated throughout the day.