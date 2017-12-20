SANDY — Brooks Lennon is making a permanent move to Real Salt Lake.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season with RSL on loan from England’s Liverpool, but the club announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Lennon on a permanent basis and signed him to a new contract.

Lennon recorded three goals and four assists in 25 appearances for Real Salt Lake in 2017 in his first season in MLS. Lennon spent a year with the RSL-Arizona Academy before he moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2015.

“Lennon is another key player in what we believe to be one of the youngest and most exciting attacking groups in the league, and Brooks adds depth to the choices the coaching staff possess each day as he can fill multiple roles within the front four and play them all very well,” said RSL general manager Craig Waibel in a statement.

“Brooks took a different route than most, from Arizona to England and back to Utah — and he’s now come back to our club and found success here on the field, and we expect even bigger things in 2018. This is a big milestone for our Academy as we continue to develop our own, and to welcome Brooks home full-time is phenomenal.”

Lennon is one of seven RSL homegrown players on the roster heading into the 2018 season, joining Danilo Acosta, Jordan Allen, Justen Glad, Jose Hernandez, Aaron Herrera and Sebastian Saucedo.

“I’m ecstatic, I knew I wanted to stay at Real Salt Lake,” said Lennon in a press release. “Under the leadership of Mike Petke I thought I made huge strides in my development and I matured as a player on and off the field. It was a no-brainer for me to re-sign and I know that we have the quality to compete for hardware and I’m excited to do that with a group of players that I grew up playing with.”