Below is a list of the high school football players from Utah and the colleges they signed during the early signing period. The Deseret News will update the list as we get information. If you have information, corrections signings or photos that aren’t listed or displayed, email prepstats@deseretnews.com.
East
Junior Angilau, offensive lineman, Texas
Sam Taimani, defensive lineman, Washington
Herriman
Harris LaChance, offensive lineman, BYU
Kearns
Isaac Matua, linebacker, BYU
Lehi
Cammon Cooper, quarterback, Washington State
Weber
Tysen Lewis, offensive line, BYU
Summit Academy
Jesse Hooper, long snapper, Wyoming
Syracuse
Wyatt Bowles, offensive lineman, Utah State
Ty Metcalfe, quarterback, Idaho State