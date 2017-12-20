Below is a list of the high school football players from Utah and the colleges they signed during the early signing period. The Deseret News will update the list as we get information. If you have information, corrections signings or photos that aren’t listed or displayed, email prepstats@deseretnews.com.

East

Junior Angilau, offensive lineman, Texas

Sam Taimani, defensive lineman, Washington

Herriman

Harris LaChance, offensive lineman, BYU

Kearns

Isaac Matua, linebacker, BYU

Lehi

Cammon Cooper, quarterback, Washington State

Weber

Tysen Lewis, offensive line, BYU

Summit Academy

Jesse Hooper, long snapper, Wyoming

Syracuse

Wyatt Bowles, offensive lineman, Utah State

Ty Metcalfe, quarterback, Idaho State