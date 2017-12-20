Two big BYU stories this week: a big win over Utah in basketball and the hiring of Jeff Grimes as the new offensive coordinator. My brother Matt and I discuss both.

In basketball, we examine BYU’s tournament resume and extol the virtues of Elijah Bryant. Then we speculate about BYU’s 2018 football offense and explain why we think Grimes was the right man at the right time for the job.

