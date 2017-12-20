Watch BYU guard Elijah Bryant take fans behind the scenes of BYU-Utah week in his vlog on YouTube.

Bryant scored a season-high 29 points and hit five 3-pointers in the Cougars' 77-65 victory over the Utes last Saturday night as BYU snapped a three-game losing streak to Utah.

Meanwhile, ESPN color analyst Bill Walton certainly had fun at the BYU-Utah game. Fan-sider.com highlights Walton's most hilarious comments and observations during the game.

Watch highlights of the BYU-Utah game here.

ESPN 960 interviewed former BYU guards Randy and Robbie Reid recently, and they talked about their careers in Provo and the BYU-Utah rivalry. Listen to that here.

Grimes' perspective

BYU announced last week that Louisiana State offensive line coach Jeff Grimes is taking the offensive coordinator job.

Grimes opens up to The Advocate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about his decision to take the job at BYU and his time at LSU.

One that got away

Four-star linebacker Brandon Kaho, who had been committed to BYU, announced over the weekend that he's now committed to Washington.

Recruiting is heating up this week with the early signing period that begins Wednesday.

Jimmer doing Jimmer things

Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette poured in 50 points in the Shanghai Sharks' win over the weekend. He finished 6-for-27 shooting from the field, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the free throw line.

And finally ...

ESPN looks at why former BYU star Jamaal Williams has thrived as a rookie running back for the Green Bay Packers.

"Maybe this should have been obvious back in April, when Jamaal Williams was the first of the three running backs drafted by the Packers. Or in August, when Williams was the only one who put up a legitimate challenge in training camp to veteran Ty Montgomery for the starting job. If it wasn’t clear then, it is now: Williams is the Packers’ workhorse running back — even with fellow rookie Aaron Jones back from his knee injury."