Kyle Collinsworth has been playing at a ridiculously high level with the Texas Legends of late and the Dallas Mavericks took notice, signing the former BYU guard to a two-way deal on Tuesday.

It is a well-deserved promotion for Collinsworth, who has really started to shine in every aspect of the game over the last few weeks.

He has been especially effective once he became more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor. That translated into big game after big game as he set or tied his career-high in scoring three times in the last week, including a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in his last game.

In fact, in the last five games, he averaged 19.4 points on 60 percent shooting from the floor.

A huge part of his evolution as a scorer is because he knows what he is good at and tries to use those strengths. He is at his best when he attacks the basket and tries to gets clean looks from in close.

Through 18 games this season, he has taken 68.8 percent of his shots from within 3 feet of the bucket and is shooting 61.1 percent, according to NBA.com's G-League stats.

A lot of those buckets have come when he puts the ball on the floor and gets to the rim, but Collinsworth also does an excellent job on the offensive glass where he is averaging 2.8 boards a night. That has led to plenty of second-chance points.

Another part of his strong start with the Legends came thanks to an improved stroke from 3-point range. While he doesn't shoot many threes, he is connecting on 39.4 percent of his 1.8 attempts a game.

While putting up big scoring numbers, he also showed off his versatility as he ran off a string of four consecutive double-doubles while missing a triple-double by just one assist on two of those occasions. During that stretch, he also had his three best assist totals of the season.

Here are two highlight packages from the Legends Twitter page showing his terrific all-around play.

As the videos show, he has also been great on the glass of late with 10.4 rebounds per game over his last five to push his season average up to 8.6 boards a game. That's an especially important skill to have in the NBA for a guard.

He has also done nice work on the defensive end to help the Legends win games. He has shown the ability to get into the passing lanes and create turnovers in recent weeks, averaging 2.4 steals in his last eight games.

That kind of production on both ends of the floor is hard to ignore and is no doubt one of the main reasons Collinsworth earned his shot to play at the NBA level.