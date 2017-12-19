He’s like Inspector Gadget, anything you need done, he does, and he plays so hard. He’s got a great feel for the game.

Kyle Collinsworth is one step closer to seeing his NBA dreams come true.

The former BYU star and NCAA record-holder signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

In turn, the Mavs cut former Jazz center Jeff Withey and guard-forward Antonius Cleveland.

Collinsworth went undrafted out of BYU in 2016 but has continued to progress with the Mavericks' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. The 6-foot-6 guard has shown the versatility with the minor-league basketball team that made him so valuable at BYU. In his second season with Texas, he's averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

“He just does everything," Texas coach Bob MacKinnon Jr. said of Collinsworth earlier this season. "He’s like Inspector Gadget, anything you need done, he does, and he plays so hard. He’s got a great feel for the game. If you’re his teammate, you love playing with him because he gets guys shots, he helps people out on defense, he knows where everyone’s supposed to be at all times, he talks, he’s a terrific teammate. He can play at the NBA level with all that."

The Provo native, named Utah's Mr. Basketball at Provo High in 2010, set the NCAA career triple-record with 12 while at BYU for four years. He averaged 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists his senior season and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Collinsworth, who wore No. 5 at BYU, will sport the No. 8 jersey for the Mavericks. Incidentally, former Jazz point guard Deron Williams wore that when he played for Dallas.

This is the first year the NBA has had two-way contracts. This system allows teams to sign two extra players who will spend the majority of their time in the G-League but who can be called up to the NBA team at a moment's notice. Two-way players must be signed to an NBA contract or released after spending 45 days with the parent club.

Withey saw action in 10 games with Dallas this season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 3.9 minutes. He played for Utah from 2015-17.