While the controversial LaVar Ball once played against BYU back in the 1980s, a former Cougar will be playing professionally in the same country as his sons soon.

Brandon Davies, who became a star at BYU during a career that spanned from 2009-13, now plays in Lithuania, where LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are set to begin playing.

In a story by USA Today's Nina Mandell, a bevy of players, including Davies, who are currently playing or have played in Lithuania offered their thoughts about what the Ball brothers' experience there could be like.

Davies, in particular, touched on the style of play in Lithuania (quite structured), the fans (respectful for the most part), whether the Balls could jump from Lithuania to the NBA (uncertain) and the language barrier.

"Depending on your situation and where you go," Davies said on the language point, "I can see it being a problem for some.”

Trey Burke shares journey

Former Utah Jazz lottery pick Trey Burke is having a great deal of success playing for the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks, and thus was the subject of a feature on the league's website he co-wrote with Alex Busch.

In it, Burke details his growing up years, his time as a collegiate star at Michigan, how things went south with the Jazz, his short stint last season with the Washington Wizards and how he ended up in the G League.

"I still believe that I am one of the best scorers in the world, and that has to be my mentality," Burke said. "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but I believe that given the opportunity I could help a team win at the NBA level. I knew it wasn’t going to just be given to me, but I know that where I’m at in my career."

On Monday, Burke was named the G League's Performer of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Other links

And finally...

LeBron James made highlight reels once again when he connected with teammate Jeff Green for an alley-oop against the Utah Jazz and then stopped to admire his left hand.

In case you missed the moment...