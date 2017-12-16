1 of 16
View 16 Items
Playing without both Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, the Utah Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-100 Saturday night on the road.
The turning point: The Cavaliers tried to pull away multiple times in the third quarter, but couldn't do so until late as they closed the frame on a 14-8 run to take a seven-point lead into the fourth and the Jazz couldn't rally.
3 keys:
- Cleveland scored 46 points in the paint compared to 36 for Utah.
- The Cavaliers made six more free throws than the Jazz.
- Cleveland won the rebounding and assist battles.
The hero: LeBron James registered his second triple-double in as many games, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points.
Next up: at Houston (23-4), Monday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MST
On deck: at Oklahoma City (14-14), Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. MST