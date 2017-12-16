Playing without both Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, the Utah Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-100 Saturday night on the road.

The turning point: The Cavaliers tried to pull away multiple times in the third quarter, but couldn't do so until late as they closed the frame on a 14-8 run to take a seven-point lead into the fourth and the Jazz couldn't rally.

3 keys:

Cleveland scored 46 points in the paint compared to 36 for Utah.

The Cavaliers made six more free throws than the Jazz.

Cleveland won the rebounding and assist battles.

Jazz almanac:

14-16, Lost 1

The hero: LeBron James registered his second triple-double in as many games, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points.

Next up: at Houston (23-4), Monday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MST

On deck: at Oklahoma City (14-14), Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. MST