The basics

Utah (7-2) vs BYU (8-2)

Saturday at 9 p.m. MST

Marriott Center (20,900)

Provo

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Radio: AM-1160, AM-700

Tickets: BYU ticket office

Parking: Map

Weather: 34 degrees, snow showers

The trends

Utah: The Utes will be going into a hostile environment after a one-year hiatus of the series.

BYU: The Cougars are on a five-game winning streak

The edge

Utah will win if freshman forward Donnie Tillman scores in double-digit points

BYU will win if they outshoot the Utes from the 3-point line.

Player to watch:

Elijah Bryant

The 6-foot-5 210-pound guard averages 16.2 points per game. It was not too long ago when the junior nearly recorded a triple-double against Illinois State on Dec. 6 He’s capable of putting up similar numbers in clutch moments.

Key matchup

The Utes will have a tough task defending the Cougars that are loaded with perimeter shooters. The Utes will have to provide pressure defensively and keep up the tempo on offense.

Quotable

“There’s so much that goes on and is said back-and-forth. We don’t have to play Utah to have a really successful basketball program here. But it’s just good to be able to have the people of the state of Utah to have their two premier teams play each other … Hopefully, we can continue playing them.”

— BYU coach Dave Rose

“It doesn’t really matter to me. I’m not too concerned about that. I’m worried about focusing on what I can control. I’m sure it’s not going to be warm and fuzzy and flowers and chocolates.”

— Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak

Next Up

The next four games for BYU will be at home. A win over Utah will extend their winning streak to six prior to their next game against Idaho State.

The Utes has one more non conference game on next week at home against Northwestern State before the travelling on the road to face Oregon for their Pac-12 opener.

Schedule

Utah

11/10 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M W 83-62

11/13 Mississippi Valley State W 91-51

11/16 Missouri W 77-59

11/20 Mississippi (MGM Resorts Main Events) W 83-74

11/22 UNLV (MGM Resorts Main Events) L 85-58

11/24 EASTERN WASHINGTON W 85-69

12/2 Hawaii W 80-60

12/5 at Butler W 81-69

12/9 Utah State (Beehive Classic) W 77-67

12/16 at BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern State 7 p.m. Pac-12 Network

at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1

at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac 12 Network.

Arizona 7 p.m.

Arizona STATE 6 p.m. ESPNU

at UCLA 9 p.m. ESPN2

at USC 6 p.m. ESPNU

Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12 Network

Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU

at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

at Arizona 3:30 p.m. FOX

at Colorado 7 p.m. FS1

Stanford 6 p.m. FS1

California 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12 Network

at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA 7 p.m.

USC 12:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12 Network

at Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)

BYU

11/11 Miss Valley St W 91-61

11/15 at Princeton W 65-56

11/18 UT Arlington (Barclay Center Classic-Campus Game) W 89-75

11/21 Niagara W 95-88 (Barclay Center Classic-Campus Game)

11/24 No.25 Alabama L 71-59 (Barclay Center Classic)

11/25 at UMass W 68-66

11/29 at Utah Valley W 85-58

12/02 at Utah State W 75-66

12/06 Illinois State W 80-68

12/09 Weber State (Beehive Classic) W 74-68

12/16 Utah 9 p.m. on ESPN 2

12/21 Idaho State 7 p.m. ESPN3

12/23 Texas Southern 7 p.m. ESPN3

12/28 Portland 7 p.m. ESPN3

12/30 Saint Mary’s 2 p.m. ESPNU

1/4 at San Francisco 9 p.m. ESPN3

1/6 Pacific 8 p.m. ESPN 3

1/11 Pepperdine 7 p.m. ESPN3

1/13 at Santa Clara 8 p.m. ESPN3

1/18 Loyola Mary 9 p.m. ESPNU

1/20 San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN3

1/25 at Saint Mary’s 11 p.m.

1/27 Pacific 9 p.m. ESPN3

2/1 at Loyola Mary 11 p.m. on ESPN3

2/3 at No.12 Gonzaga 10 p.m. ESPN2

2/8 Santa Clara 11 p.m. ESPNU

2/10 San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPN3

2/15 at Pepperdine 10 p.m. ESPN3

2/17 at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN3

2/22 at Portland 11 p.m. ESPNU

2/24 No.12 Gonzaga 8 p.m.