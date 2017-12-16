Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will reportedly be out another month.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Saturday morning that the Frenchman suffered a sprained left PCL and a bone bruise in his left tibia early in the first quarter of the Jazz’s win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night when he got tangled up with Derrick Favors.

Sources: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and bone bruise in tibia, expected to be sidelined for one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

Gobert missed 11 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 1 because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Utah (14-15) went 7-4 in his absence then.

The Jazz on Saturday morning recalled Tony Bradley from the Salt Lake City Stars to add another big man to the roster. They play the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night on the road.

This story will be updated.