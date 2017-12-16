1 of 2
View 2 Items
Michael Dwyer, AP
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) kneels on the floor beside teammate Derrick Favors (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Gobert left the game with a knee injury after Favors fell backward into his leg on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Related Links

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will reportedly be out another month.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Saturday morning that the Frenchman suffered a sprained left PCL and a bone bruise in his left tibia early in the first quarter of the Jazz’s win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night when he got tangled up with Derrick Favors.

Gobert missed 11 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 1 because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Utah (14-15) went 7-4 in his absence then.

The Jazz on Saturday morning recalled Tony Bradley from the Salt Lake City Stars to add another big man to the roster. They play the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night on the road.

This story will be updated.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
Add a comment