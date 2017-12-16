I'll be 33 in (14) days and it's my 15th season and this is the best I've felt in my career.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — One of the recognizable sports figures on the planet won’t be celebrating his 33rd birthday on the beach or on a yacht, sipping one of his favorite wines.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James will actually be in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena for the second time this season on Saturday, Dec. 30.

“I’ll be 33 in (14) days and it’s my 15th season and this is the best I’ve felt in my career,” James said during Saturday’s shootaround. “I want it all.”

James & Co. will welcome the Jazz to Quicken Loans Arena tonight for the first of a two-game regular-season series. Utah (14-15) is coming off an impressive 107-95 victory in Boston Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak, but Cleveland (21-8) is just as tough.

“That’s a huge win for them last night,” James said. “I watched the whole game from top to bottom for them to lose their top two bigs, in (Rudy) Gobert and Derrick Favors and them guys still being able to go out there. They move the ball extremely well.”

LeBron James breaks down tonight’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/btcSzRKJyE — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 16, 2017

James is an early MVP candidate, defeating Father Time, with nightly averages of 28.1 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 assists and doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. He’s had much success against Utah in the past and recently tied Celtics legend Larry Bird with the sixth-most triple-doubles in league history with 59.

His four triple-doubles this season are the most by an NBA player at this stage of his career in league history.

“I feel good. This is my 15th year but this is one of the best years I’ve had as far as how I feel, and I want to continue that,” James said. “I want to try and kind of break the mold for the next generation to just take the narrative out of ‘OK, you pass your prime when you get 31’ or you pass your prime in your 12th year in the league or whatever the case may be, so hopefully I can break the mold so when the next guy comes, he can still get $200 and $300 million and be 33 years old.”

James is already considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time as a three-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP and four-time MVP.

Individual goals are no longer his thing at this point of his career, but the way he’s playing, he would certainly like to add another Most Valuable Player trophy to his collection if the opportunity presents itself.

“Team success has always been No. 1, but along the way if you’re able to accomplish some individual awards and individual achievements it would mean a lot,” James said.