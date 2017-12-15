Michael Dwyer, AP
Utah Jazz's Ricky Rubio (3) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Despite being without both Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors for most of the game, the Utah Jazz beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics 107-95 on the road Friday night to snap their four-game losing streak.

The turning point: Trailing by five at the end of the first quarter, the Jazz held the Celtics to 13 points in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime, and they never looked back.

3 keys:

  • Utah shot 13 of 25 from behind the 3-point line while Boston went just 9 of 31
  • The Jazz outrebounded the Celtics 55-31
  • Five Utah players finished in double figures, while just two Boston players did

Jazz almanac: 14-15, Won 1

The heroes: Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Three others added 17 and Joe Ingles had 12. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 31.

Next up: at Cleveland (21-8), Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. MT

On deck: at Houston (22-4), Monday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MT

