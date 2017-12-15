Despite being without both Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors for most of the game, the Utah Jazz beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics 107-95 on the road Friday night to snap their four-game losing streak.

The turning point: Trailing by five at the end of the first quarter, the Jazz held the Celtics to 13 points in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime, and they never looked back.

3 keys:

Utah shot 13 of 25 from behind the 3-point line while Boston went just 9 of 31

The Jazz outrebounded the Celtics 55-31

Five Utah players finished in double figures, while just two Boston players did

Jazz almanac:

14-15, Won 1

The heroes: Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Three others added 17 and Joe Ingles had 12. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 31.

Next up: at Cleveland (21-8), Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. MT

On deck: at Houston (22-4), Monday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MT