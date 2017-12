Rudy Gobert has suffered another knee injury.

The Utah Jazz star big man went down less than two minutes into the Jazz’s game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night when his left knee got tangled up with teammate Derrick Favors in the paint.

Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017

Gobert immediately went to the locker room with a limp and the Jazz said he would not return to Friday’s contest.

Rudy Gobert will not return tonight with a left knee injury. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 16, 2017

Gobert missed 11 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 1 with a contusion in his right knee after he collided with Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters.