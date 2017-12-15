In a controversial special election in Alabama on Tuesday, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a close race for the state's seat in the U.S. Senate.

The special election was held to find a candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, who had resigned from his post earlier this year to serve as U.S. Attorney General.

Jones just barely secured a win, receiving 48.9 percent of the votes to Moore's 48.4 percent, according to The New York Times. Exit polls from the night show that Alabama's black voters contributed in a big part to Jones' win.

Weeks before the vote, a number of women had come forth, claiming that they had been sexually harassed by Moore when they were younger.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged the candidate to drop out of the race in light of the allegations, according to The Huffington Post.

Just days before, however, President Donald Trump was seen campaigning 20 miles away from the Alabama border in Pensacola, Florida, in support of Moore.

