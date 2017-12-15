NBA fans got an unexpected sneak peek of the anticipated Nike-created City Edition jerseys that each team will wear on special occasions this season.

In what appears to be a mistake, NBA 2K18 released the teams’ “select a jersey” photos into the video game and then quickly removed them with an update, SportsLogos.net reported.

Video gamer Chris Shaull got a screen grab of the majority of the uniforms, including the Jazz’s orangeish-yellowish-reddish-layered, Southern Utah-inspired jersey.

Deseret News Jazz beat writer Eric Woodyard asked fans for their thoughts and, well, memes, silliness and strong opinions ensued.

Meh... not a fan. But I hate the “gold” ones too and I’ve been told my opinion is invalid.

I see nothing that really suggests anyone with knowledge of Utah was consulted on these — Jeremy Elvis Adams (@BigKahunaElvis) December 14, 2017

Grant Lundberg (a.k.a. @FussEye) sarcastically asked if the Jazz are the Houston Astros or the Phoenix Suns. “I hate the barf-inducing Laker-like Gold jerseys,” responded David Lundberg (@SuperWahsum). KSL’s Carter Williams jokingly tweeted that he’s buying four 12-packs of Orange Crush.

“I know the Houston Astros won the World Series, but come on!!!!” @UPPERBOWL_JAZZ wrote. “How did their jersey make it to the NBA, no less our team? #bringthemountainsback!”

I know the Houston Astros won the World Series, but come on!!!! How did their jersey make it to the NBA, no less our team? #bringthemountainsback! pic.twitter.com/TRPisnq1O1 — Richard Bradford (@UPPERBOWL_JAZZ) December 15, 2017

Others tweeted fire emojis, joked that the jerseys resembled a tequila sunrise, said “they spelled PHX wrong” (@RyKel46) and mocked the team’s decision to use so many colors that aren’t traditional Jazz colors.

And there were also a lot of responses in the “hard pass,” “ugly” and “absolutely terrible” category.

“Not even Donovan Mitchell can make the jersey pretty,” @irishspringbar wrote.

The NBA has not announced when the City Edition jerseys will actually be unveiled or used this season.

#AirBooker

Former University of Utah running back Devonate Booker had to get clearance from the Indianapolis air traffic control before one play in Thursday night’s game — or so it seemed.

Check out how high the Denver running back got on his hurdle en route to the end zone in Thursday's game.

#AirBooker indeed.

Unfortunately, Denver was called for a hold on the play and the touchdown was nullified.

Booker finished with 39 yards rushing on 11 carries in the Broncos’ 25-13 win over the Colts.

Rollercoast ride

This has been a streak-season for the Jazz. While going 13-15, Utah has won six straight and three in a row while also struggling through two four-game losing streaks and one three-game skid.

Here’s what the up-and-down results look like in a rudimentary graphic:

Lagoon could model a rollercoaster after this Jazz season: pic.twitter.com/FBQa85tmjI — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) December 14, 2017

• An interesting behind-the-scenes look at Southern Utah’s preparation for a basketball game against No. 1 Michigan State.

• SLCC's basketball teams are off to a strong start to the season. The defending NJCAA champion men’s team is ranked fourth overall thanks to a 15-0 start and whose 10-3 women’s team is also a Top 10 squad.

• Karl Malone and his family are very familiar with new BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who coaches The Mailman’s offensive lineman son KJ at LSU. Malone’s wife Kay has high hopes for Grimes with the Cougars.

He will be a great asset to the program was a awesome mentor for my son https://t.co/Z25hVoe78c — KAY MALONE (@mamail) December 14, 2017

Weekend planner

The Utah-BYU men’s basketball rivalry revival game is the highlight of the upcoming sports weekend, even if it is an odd 9 p.m. tipoff at the Marriott Center.

There’s plenty of other action around the state, too, including a pair of Jazz road games (no Gordon Hayward in Friday’s outing at Boston, unfortunately) and short-track ice skating Olympic trials at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns from Friday through Sunday.

The state’s college basketball programs have a packed weekend.

Friday:

Men’s basketball: Westminster vs. Fort Lewis; Snow vs. Lamar at Twin Falls, Idaho

Women’s basketball: Westminster vs. Fort Lewis; SLCC vs. Western Wyoming

Saturday:

Men’s basketball: BYU vs. Utah; Utah State vs. Life Pacific; Weber State vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff; SUU vs. Central Michigan; Dixie State at Cal Baptist; Westminster vs. Adams State; Snow vs. Blue Mountain at Twin Falls, Idaho

Women’s basketball: BYU at Cal; Utah State vs. Denver; UVU vs. Idaho State; Dixie State at Cal Baptist; Westminster vs. Adams State

Sunday

Men’s basketball: Utah Valley at Hawaii

Women’s basketball: Weber State at Portland