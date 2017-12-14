SALT LAKE CITY — Mormon youth will now have expanded opportunities to do temple work, the First Presidency of the LDS Church announced Thursday in a letter to be read to congregations on Sunday in worship services around the world.

Beginning Jan. 1, young women ages 12-18 now may assist with tasks in the temple baptistry currently performed by adult women serving as temple ordinance workers or volunteers.

Ordained priests ages 16-18 will be able to perform baptisms for the dead and act as witnesses for baptisms.

Those opportunities will be directed by temple presidencies in the 159 operating LDS temples worldwide, according to the letter.

The letter was sent to general authorities, area authorities, stake, mission and temple presidents, bishops and other local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In its letter, the members of the First Presidency noted the growth in temple work by LDS teens.

"We are grateful for the increase in temple and family history work being completed by the faithful youth of the church," they said. "In unprecedented numbers, young women and young men throughout the world are researching, finding and bringing family names to the temple to perform baptisms and confirmations."

The First Presidency also announced a change for 11-year-olds.

The annual priesthood preview meeting to introduce 11-year-old boys to the priesthood will now become a combined temple and priesthood preparation meeting for 11-year-old girls and boys.

According to information now published at primary.lds.org, the purpose of this meeting is to help children understand the blessings of temple service, priesthood service and making and keeping covenants.

Among the possible topics for the meeting is encouraging 11-year-olds to receive a limited-use temple recommend when they turn 12 and to participate worthily in proxy baptisms as their circumstances allow.

The meeting will be conducted by a member of the bishopric joined by at least one member of the Primary presidency.