PROVO — It's official. Jeff Grimes will replace Ty Detmer as BYU's offensive coordinator.

The school made the announcement early Thursday morning, after reports began to surface Wednesday night.

Grimes has served as the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at LSU from 2014-17. He was the offensive line coach at BYU from 2004-06.

"I'm pleased to announce Jeff Grimes as the offensive coordinator at BYU, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said in a statement. "Jeff has great leadership ability and outstanding experience mentoring young men at the highest levels of college football. He has vast experience working with exceptional coaches and programs during his career, including here at BYU, and we welcome his return to Provo to oversee our offense."

Grimes will be tasked with filling out his offensive staff for BYU. Those announcements will be made when they are finalized, the school announced.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work, once again, at BYU. It is a special place, filled with extraordinary people and a rich football tradition," Grimes, a 25-year veteran coach, said in a statement. "I want to say thank you to President Worthen, Vice President Richardson, Tom Holmoe, and Coach Sitake for having faith in me and granting me this opportunity. I recognize that with this position comes a great deal of responsibility to all of Cougar Nation. I not only welcome this, but consider it a privilege. My family and I are looking forward to returning to Utah and are ripe with anticipation for many great Saturdays in the fall in LaVell Edwards Stadium."

