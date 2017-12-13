What had been a quiet search for a BYU offensive coordinator heated up Wednesday night on social media with several linking to a report that LSU offensive line coach Jeff Grimes is heading to Provo.

Football Scoop reported Wednesday night that the LSU coach, who had the same role with the Cougars from 2004-06, will be hired.

Ross Dellenger, who covers LSU football for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, said a source has confirmed the original report.

Source confirms that #LSU expects OL coach Jeff Grimes to take the OC job at #BYU tomorrow. https://t.co/yn629F7odR — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2017

The Deseret News has yet to independently verify the information.

Grimes has been at LSU since 2014 and has also coached at a number of other Division I programs, although this would be his first time being an offensive coordinator.