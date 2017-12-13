NOTE: This story will be updated as more All-America teams are unveiled.

For the fourth straight year, the University of Utah has a consensus All-American.

Though the official announcement from the NCAA won't happen until Thursday, Utes kicker Matt Gay has been named an All-American by the five outlets that determine consensus FBS All-Americans, including the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Gay earned first-team honors from the Associated Press, FWAA and Sporting News and second-team accolades from AFCA and Walter Camp.

Other consensus All-Americans from Utah include defensive lineman Luther Elliss (1994), offensive lineman Jordan Gross (2002), defensive back Eric Weddle (2006), kicker Louie Sakoda (2008), punter Tom Hackett (2014 and 2015) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (2016).

Here's a look at each college football player from Utah that has earned All-America honors this year at the FBS and FCS levels.

MATT GAY, K, UTAH

Gay won the Lou Groza Award, given each year to the nation's top college placekicker, in his first season with the Utes. The junior hit a school-record 27 of 31 field goals during the regular season, and his 2.25 field goals made per game average leads the nation. He also ties for first in the country this season in 50-plus yard field goals with five.

First team: Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, Bleacher Report, College Football News, ESPN, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, USA Today

Second team: American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports on Earth, The All-American

MITCH WISHNOWSKY, P, UTAH

Wishnowsky was a consensus All-American last year. The All-Pac-12 first-teamer was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation's top college punter, after winning it in 2016. This year, he ranks second nationally in percentage of punts inside the 10 (21.74 percent) and sixth in net punting (42.20).

Second team: FWAA, Walter Camp, Sports on Earth

Third team: Associated Press

Honorable mention: College Football News, SB Nation

JALEN DAVIS, CB, UTAH STATE

Davis is the second Aggie to earn Walter Camp first-team All-America honors, along with Phil Olsen (1969). The senior finished seventh nationally with five interceptions and eighth with 18 passes defended, while also registering 32 tackles, 13 pass breakups, four sacks and five tackles for loss.

First team: Walter Camp

Second team: Associated Press, FWAA

Honorable mention: College Football News

DOMINIK EBERLE, K, UTAH STATE

Eberle was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. The sophomore ranks fifth in the country in field goal percentage (.889) after hitting 16 of 18 field goals during the regular season. The sophomore has averaged 1.33 field goal makes per game and 7.8 points per game.

Honorable mention: College Football News, SB Nation

TEJAN KOROMA, C, BYU

Koroma, a senior, started all 51 games he played in his career at BYU and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2014. In 2016, Pro Football Focus graded Koroma as one of the top four centers in college football.

Second team: Pro Football Focus

MATT BUSHMAN, TE, BYU

Bushman is BYU's third freshman All-America over the past four years, joining Thomas Shoaf (2016) and Koroma (2014). He was tops among FBS freshmen tight ends this season with 49 receptions for 520 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Freshman All-American: USA Today

TARON JOHNSON, CB, Weber State

The Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year became the program's career leader in pass breakups with 42. This season, the senior had 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two sacks. That included 19 tackles and two pass breakups for Johnson during the Wildcats' FCS playoff run to the quarterfinals.

First team: Associated Press (FCS)

TREY TUTTLE, K, WEBER STATE

Tuttle, a freshman, connected on 19 of 22 field goals this year and was in the top 10 nationally in field goals made (second), field goal percentage (fourth, 86.4 percent) and field goals per game (ninth, 1.36). He's the first Wildcat kicker to garner All-America honors in 13 years and tied for ninth in the country averaging 8.3 points per game.

First team: Associated Press (FCS)

ANDREW VOLLERT, TE, WEBER STATE

This is the second straight year Vollert earned All-America accolades, as he becomes the 12th Weber State player to be named an All-American twice in his career. The senior led the Wildcats in receptions (61) and receiving yards (773) for the second straight season, and he added five touchdowns.

Second team: Associated Press (FCS)

IOSUA OPETA, OL, WEBER STATE

Opeta, a junior, started all 14 games at tackle for Weber State this season. He also earned All-Big Sky first-team honors and helped the Wildcats average 179.3 rushing yards per game, 35th nationally.

Third team: Associated Press (FCS)