Hugh Carey, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Dave Rose yells at a referee during the game against Utah Utes in the Marriott Center Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Provo.
Related Link

It's Rivalry Week renewed, and we preview the big game. It's BYU's last chance to build the out-of-conference resume, so the Cougars need the win. Also on the show, Matt and I discuss another big day for Jamaal Williams in the NFL and offensive coordinator rumors, and we share our excitement for a certain movie that comes out this week.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/

Utah (7-2) at BYU (8-2)

Marriott Center, Provo

Saturday, 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: ESPN 700AM