Former BYU pitcher Jack Morris was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by its Modern Era committee on Sunday along with former Detroit Tigers teammate Alan Trammell.

Morris won 254 games and had seven postseason victories, including his 10-inning shutout in a 1-0 win for the Minnesota Twins over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

"No question, it was my defining moment in baseball,'' Morris said. "I never thought I was in trouble, and I knew I could get out of it if I was. So I had the best mindset I've ever had in my entire [career] on that night."

Morris's 3.90 career ERA edges Red Ruffing's 3.80 as the highest by any pitcher in the Hall.

"For years, my earned run average has been an issue for a lot of people that thought it was not good enough for Hall of Fame honors, but I never once thought about pitching for an ERA. I always thought about completing games, starting games, eating up innings and trying to win games more importantly than anything else," Morris said. "Today's generation is different. In my heart of hearts, I don't think for a second that guys that are pitching, the elite guys especially that are pitching in the game today, could not do what we did. I know they could. But they haven't been conditioned to it, both physically and mentally."

For years, Morris harbored some resentment for not being voted into the Hall earlier, reported the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

But that resentment has melted away.

“I want all the writers to know that I’m not mad at any of you,” Morris, a St. Paul native, said at a news conference at baseball’s annual winter meetings. “I appreciate and understand how difficult it had to be. I finally grew up and learned that there’s reasons I maybe didn’t deserve to be in.”

"Despite 254 career victories, including the highest win total for any pitcher in the 1980s, Morris never was able to secure the 75-percent support on the writers’ ballot he needed for Cooperstown induction," according to the Pioneer Press. "He peaked at 67.7 percent in 2012, his second-to-last of 15 years on the ballot."

New QB recruit

Despite not having an offensive coordinator, BYU received a verbal commitment from quarterback Stacy Conner, who originally committed to UNLV.

Conner is scheduled to enroll in January. BYU Insider provides a look at Conner's recruitment. Listen to an interview by ESPN 960 with Conner.

Williams continues to be a clutch player for Packers

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams scored two touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. He talks about the win here.

And finally ...

BYU basketball is 8-2 for the first time since 2011-12. Lawless Republic breaks down the Cougars' season so far.