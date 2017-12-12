On Tuesday night, the Foo Fighters will rock the crowd at Vivint Arena as part of their Concrete and Gold world tour.

On Monday, the popular rock band played at a different venue in the Salt Lake Valley.

This is before the carnage began! @realsaltlake A post shared by Chris Shiflett (@shifty71) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Real Salt Lake goalie Nick Rimando, defender Chris Wingert and coach Mike Petke were among the group of local soccer pros to take to the pitch with members of the Foo Fighters at the club’s new training facility in Herriman.

RSL super supporter Branden Steineckert, the drummer for punk rock band Rancid, helped set up the soccer soirée.

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett tweeted his thanks to Steineckert and the MLS club.

Many thanks to @brandensteineckert from @rancid for hooking us up with @realsaltlake for the best day off ever!!! Coach Mike Petke and their whole organization made us feel right at home (and even gifted me a PK goal)! A post shared by Chris Shiflett (@shifty71) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Goalie Nick Rimando was among the RSL players to kick it around with the Foo Fighters.

Here I’m explaining to @ChrisShiflett71 how to score a pk... when it’s not on @NickRimando. Because no one can do that!! :) *except me one time by pure luck* Hahahaha!! Great pk on Coach @petkemike Chris! (no I didn’t actually explain anything. I suck. Haha) pic.twitter.com/cTAFaer3Pv — Branden Steineckert (@801PUNX) December 12, 2017

“Deeecent placement on that pk though (okay emoji),” he responded to Shiflett on Instagram.

Steineckert, who wrote RSL’s popular “Believe” soccer anthem, enthusiastically tweeted up a storm about the fun night with the Foo Fighters.

What a night!! My friends from @foofighters & their crew are in town. So I put together some pick up soccer for them with @RealSaltLake players, coaches & staff at the brand new RSL training facility, which is INSANE! It was so much fun!! This was proper! Huge thanks RSL family!! pic.twitter.com/4pb63g2f2A — Branden Steineckert (@801PUNX) December 12, 2017

What a fun night!!!! https://t.co/sfhjAAKMUy — Branden Steineckert (@801PUNX) December 12, 2017

RSL made a jersey for lead singer/guitarist Dave Grohl, who founded the Foo Fighters after his previous band Nirvana disbanded in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain’s death. Grohl didn't play Monday night.

Here's one of the popular mainstream songs the Foo Fighters will likely play at their concert.

And check out this video of Salt Lake City-based Steineckert chatting about his love for RSL and soccer and the catchy anthem he wrote for the team he’s passionate about.

