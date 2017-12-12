Two local rookies came up big for their respective teams in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams scored two touchdowns, his second multi-score game in three weeks, in his fourth straight start for Green Bay as the Packers rallied to beat the Cleveland Browns 27-21 in overtime.

The first score came on a 30-yard pass from Brett Hundley on the team’s opening possession, the Packers' longest play from scrimmage in the game.

Williams' second came on a 1-yard run with 12:50 remaining to pull the Packers within 21-14. It was aided by a 12-yard run from Williams to the Cleveland 1 to set up the score.

.@jswaggdaddy gets his second TD of the day to make it a one-score game! #GBvsCLE #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GiyeqCAXzs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 10, 2017

Williams, who played 50 of the team's 58 offensive running back snaps, finished with 15 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and added seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

He now has 106 carries for 386 yards and four touchdowns on the year, along with 22 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams started at free safety for New Orleans in the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and came up with an interception in the third quarter with the Falcons threatening.

He picked off Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on a third-and-6 play from the New Orleans 9, intercepting the pass in the corner of the end zone and returning it to the Saints' 5 to help New Orleans retain a seven-point third-quarter lead.

It’s the second interception of the rookie’s career.

Williams also had six tackles, including five solo stops, and a pass deflection. He now has 53 tackles and five pass deflections on the year.

Here’s a look at how NFL locals performed in Week 14, including noteworthy snap counts:

FALCONS 20, SAINTS 17

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle.

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Came on as a reserve on special teams, playing 11 snaps.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: See above.

BILLS 13, COLTS 7

BUFFALO

No local players on active roster

INDIANAPOLIS

No local players on active roster

PANTHERS 31, VIKINGS 24

CAROLINA

Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah: Had one punt return for 7 yards and was targeted once in the passing game.

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Not active for game with foot injury.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had an assisted tackle and a quarterback hurry.

MINNESOTA

No locals on roster

BEARS 33, BENGALS 7

CHICAGO

No local players on active roster

CINCINNATI

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Not active for game with ankle injury, and he could be headed to injured reserve, according to CBS Sports.

PACKERS 27, BROWNS 21

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Came on as a reserve on special teams, playing a team-high 21 special teams snaps.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a sack — his second of the year — on a third-down play to force a punt and added three tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, and a quarterback hurry.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Not active for game.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: See above.

CLEVELAND

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Started at safety, the first start of his NFL career, and had five solo tackles, including a stop on former BYU teammate Jamaal Williams on the first play of the fourth quarter. He played 75 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had a 9-yard sack in the first quarter to help force a punt three plays later and added a quarterback hurry and three tackles, including one solo stop and an assisted tackle for no gain on a first-and-goal play for the Packers at the 1-yard line.

49ERS 26, TEXANS 16

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Started at right tackle and played all 73 offensive snaps for the 49ers.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Not active for game.

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 67 offensive snaps for the Texans.

CHIEFS 26, RAIDERS 15

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 34 passes for 268 yards and one interception while also rushing for 24 yards on five carries and playing all 75 offensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety and had two solo tackles while playing all 61 defensive snaps for the Chiefs.

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had four tackles, including three solo stops.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at left tackle and played all 61 offensive snaps for the Raiders.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle while playing 74 defensive snaps.

COWBOYS 30, GIANTS 10

DALLAS

No local players on active roster

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

LIONS 24, BUCCANEERS 21

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had a sack, his sixth of the year, on the final play of the game with Detroit leading by three and added seven tackles, including six solo stops and a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had a special teams tackle.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle.

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had an assisted tackle.

CARDINALS 12, TITANS 7

ARIZONA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Started at running back and had a game-high 20 carries for 73 yards, including an 18-yard run, and one reception for 15 yards.

TENNESSEE

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Had a pass deflection on a third-down play that forced a field goal attempt.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had two solo tackles.

BRONCOS 23, JETS 0

DENVER

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Broncos.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had nine carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 12 yards.

NEW YORK

JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Had one kickoff return for 27 yards and a punt return for minus-1 yard.

CHARGERS 30, REDSKINS 13

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had an assisted tackle.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High: Had three tackles, including a 2-yard tackle for loss.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

WASHINGTON

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Started at center and played all 50 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Started at middle linebacker and had a season-high nine tackles, including seven solo stops, while playing 67 defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

JAGUARS 30, SEAHAWKS 24

JACKSONVILLE

No local players on active roster

SEATTLE

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had three tackles, including two solo stops, before leaving the game in the third quarter after re-aggravating a hamstring injury after playing 31 defensive snaps.

EAGLES 43, RAMS 35

PHILADELPHIA

No locals on roster

LOS ANGELES

No locals on roster

STEELERS 39, RAVENS 38

PITTSBURGH

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

BALTIMORE

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had six tackles, including three solo stops, and a quarterback hurry while playing all 89 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

DOLPHINS 27, PATRIOTS 20

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Had a special teams tackle.

NEW ENGLAND

Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah: Had two solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had two solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Not active for game with a calf injury.