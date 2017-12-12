A recent development in an NFL front office had ESPN’s Adam Teicher postulating what could be the next step in Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith’s career.

Last week, the Cleveland Browns hired John Dorsey to replace Sashi Brown as the team’s general manager. Dorsey was previously in the same position with the Chiefs before both sides agreed to part ways this summer.

What’s his connection to Smith, the former Utah quarterback? In 2013, Dorsey made the move to sign Smith in Dorsey’s first year as GM in Kansas City. That’s led to five standout years for Smith with the Chiefs.

"Dorsey will soon be looking for a quarterback in his new job as general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Smith will soon be available, assuming the Chiefs clear the way after the season for (2017 first-round draft pick) Patrick Mahomes II to be their starting quarterback in 2018," Teicher wrote.

"It makes a lot of sense for history to repeat itself in this instance."

With Cleveland sitting at 0-13 on the season and several top QB prospects like USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen expected to be available in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns very well could use their first draft pick, which is likely to be No. 1 overall, to grab a signal caller.

"But having Smith would give the Browns the luxury of giving that top pick a redshirt season, as the Chiefs are doing with Mahomes this year," Teicher wrote. "Cleveland’s young quarterback could then take over as the starter in 2019 when Smith’s contract expires."

Taysom Hill poses with Santa

In Week 13 of the NFL season, former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill made headlines by earning his first pro snaps on special teams for the New Orleans Saints, coming up with two tackles on kickoff returns.

While he didn’t log any statistics in the Saints’ Week 14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Hill again created some buzz late Monday with a pair of photos he shared on social media. The pictures show he, Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees and team backup QB Chase Daniel — as well as their wives — posing with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bclu-pLh643/

“Who says there’s an age (or size) limit to pose with Santa? Great Christmas party with better people! #QBFam #Saints,” Hill wrote on Instagram.

Several fans responded to Hill’s picture.

“Can’t wait to see you throw!!” wrote thelifeasasavage.

“You’re so much cooler than @d_nixon,” wrote mikepbennet, in reference to former BYU linebacker David Nixon, Hill’s brother-in-law.

“Four GOATS in one room,” wrote cj_hawk002.

“C’mon Drew, you make pretty decent money, but I think you took that dress shirt from my dads (sic) closet in 1997. Just teasing’…keep ballin’ Taysom. #gocougars,” wrote mdnielsen.

Hunter Dimick cross-training at fullback with Jaguars

Former Syracuse High School and University of Utah standout Hunter Dimick made a name for himself as a defensive end. But in the NFL, the undrafted rookie has transitioned to another position while on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad: fullback.

Dimick has been cross-training at the new position for the Jaguars, according to First Coast News, because of the depth Jacksonville has on the defensive line.

"It's been a good transition so far," Dimick told First Coast News earlier this week. "I've got a lot of footwork to work on. (Jaguars running backs coach Tyrone) Wheatley has been absolutely awesome to work with."

Dimick still receives reps on the defensive line, according to First Coast News: "Oh yeah, it's what I do. But if fullback is the way I can contribute to the team, then that's where I'll be."

Other links

And finally …

Former BYU and NFL quarterback Jim McMahon gave a shoutout to Mitchell Trubisky after the Chicago Bears quarterback became the franchise’s first QB since McMahon to run and pass for a touchdown in a game as a rookie.

Trubisky had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Bears’ 33-7 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, then added a 1-yard TD pass in the fourth.

McMahon, as a rookie with the Bears in 1982, had a rushing touchdown and a pair of TD passes in a 26-13 win over New England on Dec. 5 of that year.