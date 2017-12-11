SALT LAKE CITY — The NCAA Super Six is not until April, but for the No.-5 ranked Utahs gymnastics team a return to NCAA championships seems like a real possibility.

Utah received a total of 1,544 points in the preseason coaches' poll to land in the top 5. The four teams ahead of them are Alabama at No. 4 (1,584), LSU at No. 3 (1,692), Florida at No. 2 (1,728) and Oklahoma tops the rankings in with 1,769 points.

To get back in national championship contention, the Utes will have to go through the three SEC teams ahead of them and the defending champion Oklahoma Sooners, a team that's projected to win it all for the third year in a row.

Utah, last year's Pac-12 champs, received the most first-place votes of any other team in the conference and are looking to improve upon last year's top-five overall finish.

The Utes return the majority of their gymnasts who competed last season. Leading the way is sophomore MyKayla Skinner. The 2017 floor excercise champion is one of five All-Americans returning for this coming season. Others returning include seniors Tiffani Lewis and Maddy Stover and juniors Kari Lee and Makenna Merrill-Giles.

A pair of freshmen that will be in the mix are Sydney Soloski and Alexia Burch. Soloski, a Canada native, has been a member of the national team in her home country for four years before enrolling at Utah over the summer. Burch, a Nevada native, has been a Junior Olympics all-around champion.

With the Utes ranked high again, their expected to have high fan attendance — as usual. Last year, the Utes sold a record-high 8,763 season tickets. This year, the record has been broken with the Utes selling a total of 9,096 season tickets, according to the Utah athletic department.

The Utes will begin their preseason matches facing teams ranked in the top-20 prior to hosting the NCAA Regional, which will be on Apr. 21. It starts with a quad meet in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 14. The other three teams involved in that meet are No. 6 UCLA, No. 15 Washington and No. 18 Stanford.

Utah will also face other ranked teams in 2018, including No. 7 Michigan, No. 11 California, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 16 Georgia.

Preseason coaches' poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Points

1. Oklahoma (33) 1,769

2. Florida (10) 1,728

3. LSU (7) 1,692

4. Alabama 1,584

5. Utah 1,544

6. UCLA 1,477

7. Michigan 1,443

8. Denver 1,313

9. Nebraska 1,214

10. Kentucky 1,213

11. California 1,201

12. Oregon State 1,141

13. Boise State 1,125

14. Auburn 1,119

15. Washington 1,114

16. Georgia 1,011

17. Missouri 975

18. Stanford 903

19. Arkansas 872

20. Iowa 819

21. George Washington 701

22. Ohio State 690

23. Illinois 609

24. Southern Utah 605

25. Penn State 599