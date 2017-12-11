Would the Philadelphia 76ers make a trade to swap the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz, for Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell if presented with the opportunity?

That's one of the questions Sports Illustrated writers Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver recently debated in a larger discussion about the Jazz.

Fultz has been severely limited by injury thus far this season, while Mitchell, the No. 13 pick, has gotten off to a tremendous start.

"I think the idea makes a lot more sense in theory than in practice," Golliver says of the 76ers acquiring Mitchell, while Sharp opines that, "I think anybody who says that the Sixers wouldn’t go back and undo it and just take Donovan Mitchell is just lying to themselves."

Gordon Hayward wants to return this season

When former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome injury just minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics in October, it was widely assumed that he'd be out for the entire season.

But in a one-on-one interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Hayward dived deep into what the last 50-plus days have been like for him and said he wants to try to play again this season if at all possible, although he remains cautiously optimistic.

“I feel like for me it’s better to just tell myself, ‘Let’s be better today than I was yesterday,’ and then keep doing that day in and day out,” Hayward said. “And if it happens to get to the point where the season’s still going on and I can play, then, like, that’s awesome.”

Other links

And finally...

Former Weber State sharpshooter Jeremy Senglin parlayed a strong summer league performance into a spot with the Brooklyn Nets organization, where he's spent the season with their G League team, the Long Island Nets.

While the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer is more known for his ability to make 3-pointers (he's also the Big Sky Conference's career leader for most treys made), recently he showed his ability to get to the rim and finish with a powerful dunk.