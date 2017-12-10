CEDAR CITY, Utah — Not long after leading the Saints to the Salt Lake Valley, the prophet Brigham Young called 100 men to what would be called the Iron County Mission to tap into the rich veins of ore found within Southern Utah. These stalwart Saints obediently traveled to the Cedar Valley where they grappled with sometimes-harsh weather, unreliable water sources and rocky soil.

Despite challenges, and with hard work, loyalty and conviction, these pioneers carved out communities such as present-day Parowan, Cedar City, Panguitch, Beaver, Escalante, Enoch and many others.

As President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the newest temple in the Church in the midst of the Cedar Valley on Sunday, Dec. 10, he called the edifice a tribute to the wonderful pioneers who came at Brigham’s call.

President Eyring told those gathered outside the temple for the cornerstone ceremony that he knew this temple would be a blessing to them now and for generations.

“Always remember that you were here for the dedication. I know I will,” he said.

By design, the newest temple in the Church looks reminiscent of other pioneer temples — such as Nauvoo, Manti or St. George — as it rises from a hilltop covered in juniper bushes and sagebrush. It is the 159th temple in the Church and the 17th in Utah. With the St. George temple some 50 miles away, for a short season the region will have the oldest and newest temple in this dispensation. It will serve some 45,000 members in 17 stakes throughout southern Utah and eastern Nevada.

rsterzer@deseretnews.com