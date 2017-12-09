Two Beehive State football players have committed to the Washington Huskies this weekend as part of the program's 2018 recruiting class.

On Friday, Alta linebacker MJ Tafisi did so, according to multiple outlets, and on Saturday, East lineman Sam Taimani followed suit.

Both pledged while on official visits to the campus.

The two went through rather different processes before both arriving at the same decision. Tafisi was offered a scholarship by the Huskies just over a month ago, while Taimani has long been on their radar.

Both received in-home visits from Washington coaches, including head coach Chris Petersen, in the last two weeks.

A three-star prospect, Tafisi was also considering Pac-12 schools such as Utah, Cal and Oregon. Taimani, a four-star prospect, had declared a top seven in June that included programs from around the country.

The commitments of Tafisi and Taimani mark the continuation of a trend in the Beehive State after the Huskies signed Provo wide receiver Ty Jones and East linebacker/defensive end Jordan Lolohea in their 2017 class.