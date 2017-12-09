SALT LAKE CITY — Hot-shooting BYU held on to beat hard-charging Weber State 74-68 Saturday night in Vivint Arena.

Weber State hung around in the second game of the Beehive Classic doubleheader, but couldn't overcome the Cougars' red-hot 3-point shooting. BYU shot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc, while the Wildcats could only manage 25 percent.

TJ Haws scored 24 points to lead BYU, hitting four critical free-throws down the stretch. Former Wildcats player McKay Cannon scored six points on 2 of 5 shooting for his new team, BYU.

The Wildcats were led by Jerrick Harding, who made 12 of 20 shots on his way to a game-high 20 points. Weber State big men Brekkott Chapman and Zach Braxton both missed the game due to injury.

The Wildcats (4-5) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 16 while the Cougars (8-2) will host Utah the same Saturday.