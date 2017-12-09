1 of 12
View 12 Items
Ravell Call, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws drives to the basket with Weber State Wildcats guard Ryan Richardson defending during NCAA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
WEBER ST.
68
BYU
74
Full Box Score/Player stats
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot-shooting BYU held on to beat hard-charging Weber State 74-68 Saturday night in Vivint Arena.

Weber State hung around in the second game of the Beehive Classic doubleheader, but couldn't overcome the Cougars' red-hot 3-point shooting. BYU shot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc, while the Wildcats could only manage 25 percent.

TJ Haws scored 24 points to lead BYU, hitting four critical free-throws down the stretch. Former Wildcats player McKay Cannon scored six points on 2 of 5 shooting for his new team, BYU.

The Wildcats were led by Jerrick Harding, who made 12 of 20 shots on his way to a game-high 20 points. Weber State big men Brekkott Chapman and Zach Braxton both missed the game due to injury.

The Wildcats (4-5) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 16 while the Cougars (8-2) will host Utah the same Saturday.

Deseret News
Add a comment