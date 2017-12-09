SALT LAKE CITY — Utah used a quick start and never trailed in the Utes' 77-67 victory over Utah State on Saturday in Vivint Arena.

It was the first game of the Beehive Classic, a series of games that showcases Utah, USU, BYU and Weber State, and the first time the two state schools have played in men's basketball since 2010.

The Utes' Justin Bibbins filled the box score with 15 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Tyler Rawson added 14 points and former USU player David Collette had 13. Quinn Taylor (22 points) and DeAngelo Isby (19 points) in the losing effort. The Aggies' No. 2 leading scorer Kobe McEwen fouled out of the game without scoring a point.

Utah dominated the game early on, racing out to a 19-2 lead as fans were still finding their way to their seats. The Aggies went on a 12-0 run late in the first half to cut the lead to 47-36 at halftime. USU got as close as four points, but never led in the contest.

The Aggies (5-5) next host Life Pacific at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 while the Utes (6-2) travel to Provo on Dec. 16 to take on the Cougars.

