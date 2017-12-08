News broke this week that President Donald Trump planned to announce that he will recognize Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel.

As a result, he will also move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem over the course of the next three to four years.

Many world leaders close to the area have expressed their concerns publicly on the change.

King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz of Saudi Arabia said "that such a dangerous step of relocation or recognition of Al-Quds as the capital of Israel would constitute a flagrant provocation of Muslims, all over the world," according to the Washington Post.

Jordan's King Abdullah also issued a statement, saying "that the decision will have serious implications that will undermine efforts to resume the peace process and will provoke Muslims and Christians alike," according to Reuters.

James Phillips, a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, offered a different perspective: "President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem will reward a close ally and correct an historic injustice: the fact that Israeli sovereignty over its own capital has not been recognized," Phillips told The Daily Signal.

Phillips warned, though, that the president should make it clear this move does not take the place of any negotiations that would be needed to officially change the status of the holy site.

