LEXINGTON, Kentucky — For the second straight year, the BYU women's volleyball team was narrowly defeated by a Power-5 foe on the road in the Round of 16.

The Cougars fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-9 Friday afternoon at the Memorial Coliseum.

BYU's Veronica Jones-Perry had a match-high 24 kills, including two that helped the Cougars to a 5-1 lead in the final set. However, Kentucky (29-3) countered with Leah Edmond, who had three key swings as the Wildcats rallied to victory.

BYU (30-3) was beaten by Texas in five sets last season. The Cougars have reached the Sweet 16 in six-straight seasons.