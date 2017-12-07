Adam Fondren,
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the lane and dishes the ball around Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (33) as the Utah Jazz host the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz dropped their second game in a row, falling to the Houston Rockets 112-101 Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

The turning point: The Rockets scored 18 of the first 23 points of the second half to go up 69-51 with 8:20 to play in the quarter. Houston hit four 3-pointers in that stretch.

  • Houston made 18 3-pointers to 11 for the Jazz.
  • The Rockets shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter (11 of 22) and outscored Utah 37-20 in the quarter.
  • Houston also had the edge in assists (22 to 17), led by 13 assists from Chris Paul, and rebounds (46 to 32).
Jazz almanac: 13-13, Lost 2

The hero: James Harden paced the Rockets with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Next up: at Milwaukee Bucks (13-10), Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. MST

On deck: at Chicago Bulls (3-20), Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. MST

