SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz dropped their second game in a row, falling to the Houston Rockets 112-101 Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

The turning point: The Rockets scored 18 of the first 23 points of the second half to go up 69-51 with 8:20 to play in the quarter. Houston hit four 3-pointers in that stretch.

3 keys:

Houston made 18 3-pointers to 11 for the Jazz.

The Rockets shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter (11 of 22) and outscored Utah 37-20 in the quarter.

Houston also had the edge in assists (22 to 17), led by 13 assists from Chris Paul, and rebounds (46 to 32).

Jazz almanac:

13-13, Lost 2

The hero: James Harden paced the Rockets with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Next up: at Milwaukee Bucks (13-10), Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. MST

On deck: at Chicago Bulls (3-20), Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. MST