Beloved former Utah Jazz forward Trevor Booker has become part of a trade that was a long time in the making.

The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday dealt Booker to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Jahlil Okafor, a former No. 3 overall draft pick who had fallen out of the 76ers' rotation and had long been on the trading block.

Philadelphia will also send guard Nik Stauskas and a future second-round pick to the Nets for Booker, who has averaged 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game thus far this season.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed in the summer of 2016 after he spent the previous two seasons with the Jazz.